Chocolate candy recalled for undeclared milk

Hammond’s Candies has issued a recall for 4-ounce bags of Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

Hammond’s Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones were distributed to 38 states and the District of Columbia through retail stores and mail order via https://www.hammondscandies.comExternal Link Disclaimer and https://www.amazon.comExternal Link Disclaimer.

The recalled Hammond’s Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones are packaged in a 4-ounce stand-up, resealable bag, with UPC -6 91355 90513 5. Hammond’s item number for this product is FC23212. The recalled product codes LN0525453 Use By: 03/20/2025 and LN0525453 Use By: 05/20/2025 can be found printed on the lower-center region of the back of the bag.

One report of an allergic reaction has been reported in connection with this problem to date.

The recall was initiated after the firm received one consumer report of an allergic reaction experienced after consuming the product. As part of the firm’s ongoing investigation, the product was tested and found to contain more than trace amounts of milk proteins, which is not indicated on the packaging. The firm’s investigation into the cause is ongoing.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased Hammond’s Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Devon DeVries at Hammond’s Candies at 1-888-226-3999 or at 303-333-5588 x 180 Monday-Friday, 8 am-4 pm MST.