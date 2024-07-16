Children’s sleepwear from two companies recalled for the same reason

Two different manufacturers are recalling children’s sleepwear because they don’t meet federal flammability standards.

JUVENNO KIDS is recalling 16,820 units of children’s button-up short-sleeve.shorts two-piece pajama sets because they violate the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

This recall involves children’s two-piece pajama sets sold in champagne, light purple, and peach colors. The pajama set consists of a short-sleeve, button-up top and matching shorts. All colors have white trim on the sleeves, collar, shirt pocket, placket with buttons down the center seam of the shirt, shirt hem, and shorts hem.

On the front permanent label attached to the pajamas is the size and “100% Polyester”, and on the back are washing instructions and “MADE IN CHINA”.

What to do

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them, and contact JUVENNO KIDS to receive a full refund.

Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting the top and bottom in half and dispose of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws.

Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garments by email at 603262718@qq.com or via message to JUVENNO KIDS on Temu.com to receive a refund. JUVENNO KIDS is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Lovely Angel nightgowns

Lovely Angel is recalling more than 4,300 units of children’s lace nightgowns because they fail to meet federal flammability standards and can pose a burn hazard to children.

This recall involves Lovely Angel children’s lace nightgowns sold in six colors, including black, lavender, watermelon, beige, green and red. The short-sleeved nightgowns have white lace trim on the chest area and on the bottom hem, and a white ribbon bow at the collar.

They were sold in children’s sizes ranging from 3Y to 12Y. A side seam label states the following: “100% Rayon”, washing instructions, manufacturer name “Tong Tai clothing co., Ltd”, “Made in china”, “Huang mei, HuBei”, lot number 021123, and manufacture date “11/2023”.

What to do

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns away from children, stop using them, and contact Lovely Angel to receive a full refund. Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers should send the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment at wangmaxime@163.com or via Lovely Angel’s online store to receive a refund. Lovely Angel is contacting all known purchasers directly.