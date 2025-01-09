Children’s helmets recalled because they don’t meet safety standards

Wemfg is recalling about 6,500 multi-purpose children’s helmets due to a head injury risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the imported helmets are in violation of federal regulations for bicycle helmets.

The company says it has not received reports of any injuries. The helmets were sold on Amazon.com from April 2024 through July 2024 for between $26 and $32.

This recall involves Wemfg’s children’s multi-purpose bike helmets. The helmets were sold in size small (S), fitting a head circumference of about 19-1/2 to 21-1/4 inches; and in the following multiple color combinations: blue/pink, green/blue, green/blue/purple, pink/blue/green, pink/purple/pink, pink/yellow/green, purple/pink/blue and purple/pink/yellow.

All helmets have black padding, black straps and a black and red buckle. The helmets have a black and red plastic knob at the back of the helmet for adjusting the fitting. The model “MD-710-S” is printed on a white label on the inside of the helmet.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Wemfg for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should destroy the helmet by cutting off the straps, take a photo of the detached straps, and send it with their Amazon order number to the recalling firm by email at 961837339@qq.com.

After submitting proof of destruction, consumers should dispose of the recalled helmet. Wemfg and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Wemfg via email at 961837339@qq.com, or online at the Wemfg Storefront page on Amazon.com, or Amazon.com Seller Profile: Wemfg for more information.