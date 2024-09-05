Ceiling hoists recalled because the plastic strap buckles may break

If you have a canoe or kayak and use a ceiling hoist to keep it off the floor of your garage or porch, this could affect you.

Delta Cycle is recalling more than 25,000 ceiling hoists with straps because the buckles on the straps can break, causing the craft to fall. The company has received four reports of that happening, resulting in one minor injury.

The recall involves ceiling hoists with straps with model number RS2300. The model number is only listed on the product packaging.

The product can lift bicycles, kayaks, ladders, boxes and other large objects off the floor using a pulley system. Note that no recall action is required if the ceiling hoists are used without the use of straps. Units affected by this recall will have serial numbers within one of the 16 ranges listed below on the bottom of the pulley, or will NOT have a serial number at all.

Serial number ranges for the recalled hoists:

65629 – 66828 112494 – 114493 115494 – 116502 131332 – 132819 165193 – 167192 187360 – 188895 220801 – 222800 264059 – 266058 396421 – 397428 428259 – 430258 464905 – 466408 1650319 – 1651326 1667038 – 1669037 1717501 – 1718044 1750965 – 1751972 1776082 – 1777089

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the Ceiling Hoist with Straps and contact Delta Cycle Corp to receive free replacement straps. Consumers should cut the old straps with buckles in half and discard them. If consumers are using the ceiling hoist to hold a bicycle (and not using included straps), no recall action is needed.

The hoists were sold at REI and various other independent stores, and online at Amazon.com and designbydelta.com from February 2017 through July 2024 for about $40.

Consumers may contact Delta Cycle Corp at 800-474-6615 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at hoiststraprecall@deltacycle.com, or online at https://designbydelta.com/hoiststraprecall or https://designbydelta.com/ and click on “Recall on Ceiling Hoist with Straps” at the bottom of the page for more information.