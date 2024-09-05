Write a review
Ceiling hoists recalled because the plastic strap buckles may break

Weak strap buckles have prompted the recall of 25,000 ceiling hoists - CPSC

The hoists are designed to hold canoes or kayaks

If you have a canoe or kayak and use a ceiling hoist to keep it off the floor of your garage or porch, this could affect you.

Delta Cycle is recalling more than 25,000 ceiling hoists with straps because the buckles on the straps can break, causing the craft to fall. The company has received four reports of that happening, resulting in one minor injury.

The recall involves ceiling hoists with straps with model number RS2300. The model number is only listed on the product packaging. 

The product can lift bicycles, kayaks, ladders, boxes and other large objects off the floor using a pulley system. Note that no recall action is required if the ceiling hoists are used without the use of straps. Units affected by this recall will have serial numbers within one of the 16 ranges listed below on the bottom of the pulley, or will NOT have a serial number at all. 

Serial number ranges for the recalled hoists:

65629 – 66828

112494 – 114493

115494 – 116502

131332 – 132819

165193 – 167192

187360 – 188895

220801 – 222800

264059 – 266058

396421 – 397428

428259 – 430258

464905 – 466408

1650319 – 1651326

1667038 – 1669037

1717501 – 1718044

1750965 – 1751972

1776082 – 1777089

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the Ceiling Hoist with Straps and contact Delta Cycle Corp to receive free replacement straps. Consumers should cut the old straps with buckles in half and discard them. If consumers are using the ceiling hoist to hold a bicycle (and not using included straps), no recall action is needed.

The hoists were sold at REI and various other independent stores, and online at Amazon.com and designbydelta.com from February 2017 through July 2024 for about $40.

Consumers may contact Delta Cycle Corp at 800-474-6615 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at hoiststraprecall@deltacycle.com, or online at https://designbydelta.com/hoiststraprecall or https://designbydelta.com/ and click on “Recall on Ceiling Hoist with Straps” at the bottom of the page for more information.

