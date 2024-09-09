Cantaloupes recalled in five states due to Salmonella risk

Eagle Produce LLC is recalling 224 cases of whole cantaloupe because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The products were distributed between August 13th - 17th in Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Virginia and sold in various retail supermarkets.

The cantaloupes are identified with a red and white sticker with KANDY across the top and UPC number code, 4050 No other products or lot code dates are affected by this recall.

There have been no reported illnesses attributed to the recalled items to date.

The recall is the result of routine sample testing conducted by the state of Michigan which revealed the presence of Salmonella in cantaloupe sold at retail.

The cantaloupe subject to the recall include:

Brand Item Description UPC Number Code Lot Code Kandy Whole Cantaloupe 4050 846468

What to do

Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the products and should dispose of them. Consumers may contact Eagle Produce LLC for further information at 1-800-627-8674 Monday – Friday 9 AM – 5PM PST.

Consumers with concerns about an illness from consumption of this product should contact a health care provider.