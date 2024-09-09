Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Recalls

Cantaloupes recalled in five states due to Salmonella risk

Eagle Produce is recalling cantaloupes distributed in Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Virginia due to Salmonella risk - FDA

Health officials in Michigan discovered the contamination

Eagle Produce LLC is recalling 224 cases of whole cantaloupe because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The products were distributed between August 13th - 17th in Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Virginia and sold in various retail supermarkets. 

The cantaloupes are identified with a red and white sticker with KANDY across the top and UPC number code, 4050 No other products or lot code dates are affected by this recall.

There have been no reported illnesses attributed to the recalled items to date.

The recall is the result of routine sample testing conducted by the state of Michigan which revealed the presence of Salmonella in cantaloupe sold at retail.

The cantaloupe subject to the recall include:

Brand 

Item Description

UPC Number Code 

Lot Code

Kandy

Whole Cantaloupe

4050

846468

What to do

Customers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume the products and should dispose of them. Consumers may contact Eagle Produce LLC for further information at 1-800-627-8674 Monday – Friday 9 AM – 5PM PST. 

Consumers with concerns about an illness from consumption of this product should contact a health care provider.

Take a Home Warranty Quiz. Get matched with an Authorized Partner.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.