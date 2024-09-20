Cabinet heaters recalled because of electrocution hazard

Caframo Limited has issued a recall for 2,140 cabinet heaters because they pose an electrocution risk. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports the crimp holding a wire in place in the cabinet heater is not properly finished and can result in the wire detaching, posing an electrocution hazard.

To date, no injuries have been reported. This recall involves model 9421 cabinet heaters, primarily intended for keeping cabinets and parking ticket dispensers warm.

The cabinet heater has a black painted steel enclosure and measures 5-3/4 inches wide by 9 inches long by 3-1/3 inches high. A serial plate, an on/off switch, and a label with “Model 9421” are located on the top of the heater near the power cord.

The heaters were sold at Graybar Electric Co., of St Louis, Missouri; Keystone Automotive Operations Inc., of Exeter, Pennsylvania; Hamilton Manufacturing Corp., of Holland Ohio; and Controlled Access of the Midwest, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa, and online at comfortsolutions.caframobrands.com and Amazon.com from October 2023 through May 2024 for about $150.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cabinet heaters, unplug the unit, and contact Caframo Limited for instructions on how to receive a free repair or replacement unit.

Caframo will provide a pre-paid shipping label for consumers to return the product to Caframo for repair. If the product cannot be repaired, Caframo will mail the consumer a replacement. Caframo is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Caframo Limited at 800-567-3556 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at contactus@caframo.com, or online at https://www.caframo.com/recall/ or www.caframo.com and click on "RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.