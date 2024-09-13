Bright Builder Fort Kits with flashlights recalled for battery ingestion risk

Intellio Toys is recalling 12,400 Bright Builder Fort Kits because of a battery ingestion hazard. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the toy violates federal regulations covering battery-operated toys.

The flashlight on the recalled kits violates the mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulation because the flashlights contain button cell batteries in a compartment that can be easily opened without requiring the use of a common household tool.

When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death, posing an ingestion hazard. The toy forts were sold at Amazon.com and Intelliotoys.com from December 2022 through August 2024 for between $38 and $49 for the kits and between $14 and $15 for the flashlight only.

The recall involves Intellio Toys’ Bright Builder fort kits, models FKL-BG, FKL-BR, L-5BG and L-5BR. The green and blue, or red and blue, 100-piece fort-building kits contain 45 long sticks, 25 short sticks, 15 connecting tubes, 25 multilink balls, and a pack of five flashlights with button cell batteries.

The flashlights were sold as part of the kit and individually as an add add-on component. “Bright Builder” is on the front of the kit box and “Intellio Toys” is on the side panel. The model number can be found on the bottom right corner of the back of the box. Only Bright Builder fort kits with flashlights are included in this recall.

Intellio Toys has received one report of the batteries coming out the flashlight while handling it. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the flashlights in the recalled fort kits, keep them away from children, and contact Intellio Toys for instructions on how to receive a refund between $10 and $15, depending on the model.

Consumers can continue to use the fort kits without the flashlights. Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local procedures for hazardous household waste. Amazon and Intellio Toys are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Intellio Toys toll-free at 888-571-0196 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@intelliotoys.com, or online at https://intelliotoys.com/pages/recall-information?_pos=1&_sid=c95ece1a9&_ss=r or www.intelliotoys.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.