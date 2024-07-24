Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Recalls

BMW recalls nearly 292,000 vehicles for safety defect

BMW is recalling certain 2018 to 2023 X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDrive30i, X3 M40i, and X3 M vehicles because interior cargo rails could detach in a crash - BMW

The recall covers vehicles manufactured over a five-year period

BMW has issued a recall for 291,112 vehicles for a recently discovered safety issue. The National Highway Transportation Administration (NHTSA) says that if the vehicles were rear-ended in a crash, the interior cargo rails could come loose, increasing the risk of an injury.

Certain X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDrive30i, X3 M40i, and X3 M vehicles, manufactured between 2018 and 2023 are covered by the recall.

What to do

According to NHTSA, dealers will replace the rear cargo rail attachment bolts – the source of the problem – at no charge.

To learn if your vehicle is included in the recall, go to NHTSA’s recall website and enter your license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

Earlier this month, BMW recalled nearly 400,000 vehicles because a defect could cause an airbag to explode.

Quick and easy. Find an auto warranty partner now.

    Trending in Lawn Care

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.