BMW recalls nearly 292,000 vehicles for safety defect

BMW has issued a recall for 291,112 vehicles for a recently discovered safety issue. The National Highway Transportation Administration (NHTSA) says that if the vehicles were rear-ended in a crash, the interior cargo rails could come loose, increasing the risk of an injury.

Certain X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDrive30i, X3 M40i, and X3 M vehicles, manufactured between 2018 and 2023 are covered by the recall.

What to do

According to NHTSA, dealers will replace the rear cargo rail attachment bolts – the source of the problem – at no charge.

To learn if your vehicle is included in the recall, go to NHTSA’s recall website and enter your license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

Earlier this month, BMW recalled nearly 400,000 vehicles because a defect could cause an airbag to explode.