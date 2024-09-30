Write a review
BMW recalls a car lot worth of BMW, MINI, Rolls Royce models

The problem is a potential bad weld in the brake system

BMW is recalling certain BMW, MINI and Rolls Royce models. The company said the welds in the servomotor of the integrated brake control module may break, causing a loss of power brake assist and rear brake function. In addition, the Antilock Brake System (ABS) and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system may not function.

The recalled models are:

  • 2023-2024 X1,
  • 2024-2025 X5,
  • 2025 X6,
  • 2023-2025 X7, 740i, 760i,
  • 2024 XM, 530i, 540i, i7, 750e, X2,
  • 2024-2025 i5,
  • 2024 Rolls Royce Spectre,
  • 2025 MINI Countryman S ALL4,
  • JCW Countryman ALL4, and
  • 2025 MINI Hardtop 2 Door (Cooper, Cooper S) vehicles.

Dealers will replace the integrated brake system, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 8, 2024. Owners can contact BMW Customer Service at 1-800-525-7417.

