BMW recalls 15 models to fix steering spindle

If the spindle breaks, it could become hard to steer, BMW said in announcing the recall of 15 2024 and 2025 model cars and light trucks. (c) ConsumerAffairs

If the spindle breaks, it could become hard to steer

BMW is recalling 15 model 2024-2025 cars to fix a problem that could cause the streering spindle to brea. If that happens, it could become difficult to control the vehicle. 

There are the affected models:

MAKEMODELYEAR
BMW530I XDRIVE2024-2025
BMW540I XDRIVE2024-2025
BMW740I XDRIVE2024
BMW750E XDRIVE2024
BMW760I XDRIVE2024
BMWI5 EDRIVE402024-2025
BMWI5 M60 XDRIVE2024-2025
BMWI5 XDRIVE402025
BMWI7 EDRIVE502024
BMWI7 M70 XDRIVE2024
BMWI7 XDRIVE602024

Dealers will replace the steering spindle's double universal joint, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 15, 2024. Owners may contact BMW Customer Service at 1-800-525-7417.

