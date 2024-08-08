Write a review
BMW recalls 100,000 vehicles because of potential fire hazard

BMW is recalling 100,000 vehicles, 14 different models, to address a potential fire hazard - BMW

The company says the starter motor can overheat

BMW is recalling 100,000 2019-2020 X5, X7, 2020 3 Series Sedan, X6, 2020-2021 7 Series Sedan, 2020 8 Series Convertible, 8 Series Coupe, and 2020 8 Series Gran Coupe vehicles.

The company says a starter motor that overheats can ignite nearby combustible material in the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire.

The model and model years included in the recall are below:

MAKE

MODEL

YEAR

BMW

340XI

2020

BMW

740I

2020-2021

BMW

740XI

2020-2021

BMW

840I

2020

BMW

840XI

2020

BMW

M340I

2020

BMW

M340XI

2020

BMW

X5

2019-2020

BMW

X6

2020

BMW

X7

2019-2020

What to do

Dealers will update the vehicle software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by September 23, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

