BMW recalls 100,000 vehicles because of potential fire hazard

BMW is recalling 100,000 2019-2020 X5, X7, 2020 3 Series Sedan, X6, 2020-2021 7 Series Sedan, 2020 8 Series Convertible, 8 Series Coupe, and 2020 8 Series Gran Coupe vehicles.

The company says a starter motor that overheats can ignite nearby combustible material in the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire.

The model and model years included in the recall are below:

MAKE MODEL YEAR BMW 340XI 2020 BMW 740I 2020-2021 BMW 740XI 2020-2021 BMW 840I 2020 BMW 840XI 2020 BMW M340I 2020 BMW M340XI 2020 BMW X5 2019-2020 BMW X6 2020 BMW X7 2019-2020

What to do

Dealers will update the vehicle software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by September 23, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.