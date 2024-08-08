BMW recalls 100,000 vehicles because of potential fire hazard

BMW is recalling 100,000 2019-2020 X5, X7, 2020 3 Series Sedan, X6, 2020-2021 7 Series Sedan, 2020 8 Series Convertible, 8 Series Coupe, and 2020 8 Series Gran Coupe vehicles.
The company says a starter motor that overheats can ignite nearby combustible material in the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire.
The model and model years included in the recall are below:
MAKE
MODEL
YEAR
BMW
340XI
2020
BMW
740I
2020-2021
BMW
740XI
2020-2021
BMW
840I
2020
BMW
840XI
2020
BMW
M340I
2020
BMW
M340XI
2020
BMW
X5
2019-2020
BMW
X6
2020
BMW
X7
2019-2020
What to do
Dealers will update the vehicle software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by September 23, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.