BMW issues two more recalls for electrical and structural issues

On the heels of its massive recall of 720,000 vehicles to address a fire risk, BMW has issued two more recalls affecting more than 13,000 vehicles.

The automaker is recalling 12,535 2020-2024 MINI Hardtop 2 Door (Cooper SE) vehicles. Faults may occur in the high-voltage battery or high-voltage system, resulting in a short circuit.

What to do

Dealers will provide a software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by October 7, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-866-ASK-MINI (1-866-275-6464).

BMW is also recalling 1,150 2024 i4 eDrive40, xDrive40, and M50 vehicles. The left-side longitudinal beam may crack, compromising the structural integrity of the chassis.

What to do

Dealers will inspect and replace the left-side longitudinal beam as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by October 7, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.