BMC recalls Kaius 01 bicycles and framesets due to fall hazard

A voluntary recall has been issued for all BMC Kaius 01 bicycles and framesets, including those with a V5 fork. The recall stems from a potential fall hazard caused by the fork steerer tube, which can crack or separate during use.
The issue surfaced after reports of steerers coming loose, though no injuries have been reported. About 10,000 units are affected and were distributed by BMC USA Corporation. They were sold through authorized BMC dealers across various regions. BMC is removing the products from circulation and offering free replacement forks to those affected.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- BMC Kaius 01 bicycles and framesets
- Offered in Peacock Spider, Carbon Black/Brushed Blue, Purple/White, White/Black, Turquoise/Black, Saffron/Black, and Stone Grey
- The brand name “BMC” is printed on the downtube
Identifiers:
- V5 fork
- Manufacturing details found on the original label near the fork steerer tube
- Owners may locate the model name and branding on the bike frame
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold through authorized BMC dealers
- Records indicate sales leading up to the recall date of March 13, 2025
What should buyers do?
Instructions for buyers:
- Stop using the recalled bicycles or framesets
- Contact an authorized BMC dealer for guidance on free inspection and fork replacement
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- A free fork replacement is available
- Contact the company by phone at 888-262-7755 from 9 AM to 5 PM PT, Monday through Friday
- Email kaius-fork-recall-USA@BMC-Switzerland.com for a prepaid return label if needed
- Visit the BMC website for more assistance if the purchase history is unclear
Health and safety advice:
- If anyone experiences a fork failure while riding, watch for injuries such as bruises or fractures
- Seek medical evaluation if any concerning symptoms arise from a fall or accident
