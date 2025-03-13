Black Diamond recalls BD Vision harnesses due to potential fall hazard

Black Diamond Equipment has announced a recall of all BD Vision Harnesses due to a potential fall hazard. This action is being carried out in coordination with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada. The harness material may degrade over time and fail to support the climber. One report of a waist belt failure has been recorded, though no injuries have been reported. Approximately 1,580 units are affected in the United States and 130 in Canada.
The recall covers harnesses sold between January 1, 2018, and February 26, 2025, through various outdoor retailers and online channels. Black Diamond is asking consumers to stop using the product immediately and is offering refunds or store credit while working with regulators to manage the recall process.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- BD Vision Harnesses in black and white
- “Black Diamond” printed on one leg loop and “Vision” on the other
- Fixed leg loops designed for technical alpine and ice climbing
Identifiers:
- The model’s name (BD Vision) is visible on the harness leg loop
- Check for the “Black Diamond” logo on the opposite loop
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold through outdoor retailers and online stores in the U.S. and Canada
- Available for purchase between January 1, 2018, and February 26, 2025
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop using the harness immediately
- Return it to Black Diamond using a prepaid shipping label
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact Black Diamond’s customer service to receive a full refund to the original form of payment
- Opt instead for a one-time $200 credit at Black Diamond stores or website
- Customer service is available by phone at 866-306-0865 (Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 4:30 PM MT)
- Inquiries can also be sent to VisionHarnessRecall@bdel.com
Health and safety advice:
- No injuries have been reported, but a failure may cause a serious fall
- If you have used this harness and are concerned about potential injury, seek medical guidance
Sources
Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.