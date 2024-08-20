BJ’s Wholesale Club Recalls Berkley Jensen Gazebos due to injury hazard

BJ’s Wholesale Club is recalling 32,500 Gazebos because roof panels can come loose in high winds and pose a risk of injury to people who are nearby.

This recall involves Berkley Jensen branded cedar hard-topped gazebos with model numbers A102008010, A102008 100, A102011920, and A102011902. The gazebos measure about 10 feet by 12 feet, or 12 feet by 14 feet. They were sold in copper color, which may appear brown, or black; and with or without netting panels and tie-back bands. Only these models sold during the dates identified below are included in this recall.

BJ’s Wholesale Club said it is aware of at least 137 incidents of panels dislodging from the gazebo’s roof, one resulting in minor injuries.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled gazebos, stay away from them, and request a free repair kit, including shipping, to secure the gazebo’s roof panels.

Consumers may contact BJ’s Wholesale Club at 800-257-2582 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Sundays; email at gazebos@bjs.com; or online at www.bjs.com/help/recall and click on the email icon or www.bjs.com/productsafety for more information. BJ’s Wholesale Club is contacting all known purchasers directly.