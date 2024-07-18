BISSELL is recalling more than 3 million steam cleaners

BISSELL is recalling 3.2 million Steam Shot handheld steam cleaners because they can expel hot water or steam onto users while heating or during use, posing a burn hazard.

This recall involves multiple models of the BISSELL Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaners in the model series 39N7 and 2994. “STEAM SHOT” or “POWER STEAMER” is printed on the side of the product.

The model numbers are printed on the product rating label located on the bottom of the unit. Colors include green, pink, blue, orange, white, black, purple and red.

BISSELL has received 183 reports of hot water or steam escaping from the product, including 157 reports of minor burn injuries. The products were sold at Target, Walmart, and other department and home goods stores nationwide, and online at www.bissell.com, www.amazon.com, www.hsn.com, and other websites from August 2008 through May 2024 for between $35 and $40, or $70 for a two-pack.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled steam cleaners, and contact BISSELL to receive either a $60 credit to be used towards a BISSELL.com purchase, or a $40 refund for each of the recalled steam cleaners.

Consumers should visit www.BISSELL.com/steamshotrecall to register for the recall, and for instructions on how to cut the cord and take and upload a photo of the steam cleaner showing the model number and cut cord.

Consumers may also Contact BISSELL toll-free at 855-417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, email RecallNA@bissell.com, or online at www.BISSELL.com/steamshotrecall or www.BISSELL.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.