Best Lights is recalling 760,000 light fixtures because of a fire hazard

Best Lights has issued a recall for 760,000 High Bay LED light fixtures because of a potential fire hazard. Plastic pins securing the LED board can degrade, allowing the energized LED board to come loose and contact the lens or combustible materials, posing a fire hazard.

The recall involves Best Lighting Products LEDFHB line of high bay light fixtures in 90, 105, 135, 178, 180, 215, 265, 320 and 425 watts. These lights were sold in white, and are typically used in commercial settings, such as warehouses and facilities with high ceilings.

The following model numbers are included in this recall: LEDFHB90, LEDFHB105, LEDFHB135, LEDFHB178, LEDFHB180, LEDFHB215, LEDFHB265, LEDFHB320 and LEDFHB425. The model name and number can be found on a label on the back of the recalled fixtures.

The company has received three reports of fires involving the recalled fixtures. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately inspect the fixture for any sign of pin degradation, a loose LED board, or discoloration of the lens. Consumers should immediately stop using light fixtures that show any sign of a loose LED board or discoloration of the lens, and turn the circuit off.

Customers can contact BLP for more information, and register online at www.highbayrecall.net to schedule a free inspection and on-site repair to replace the plastic pins with metal pins.

Consumers may also contact Best Lighting Products toll-free at 888-204-9905 anytime, or online at www.highbayrecall.net or www.bestlighting.net and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.