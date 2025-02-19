BD recalls ChloraPrep clear 1 mL applicators for fungal contamination

BD has issued a voluntary worldwide recall for one lot of its ChloraPrep Clear 1 mL applicator skin preparation product. The recall addresses a potential fungal contamination risk involving Aspergillus penicillioides.
This issue was identified through ongoing evaluations, and it mirrors a previous recall involving a 3 mL applicator.
The products were distributed internationally to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities. The company has not released specific figures on the number of units affected. BD has notified relevant healthcare providers, halted distribution of the affected lot, and advised removal of any remaining stock from use.
What to look for?
Product Name and Description:
- BD ChloraPrep Clear 1 mL applicator skin preparation product
- Clear plastic applicator with brand labeling
Identifiers:
- One specific lot number is involved
- The lot number is printed on the product’s packaging, near the label
Affected Purchase Locations and Dates:
- Distributed worldwide through medical supply retailers and healthcare facilities
- Sales of the affected lot occurred before the recall announcement on February 18, 2025
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop using the affected product immediately
- Remove the item from any active inventory
- Contact the place of purchase or BD for guidance on proper disposal
Refunds, Replacements, or Repairs:
- Check with BD or the original retailer for information about refunds or replacements
- Contact FDA at 1-888-463-6332 (Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST) or visit the links below for additional assistance
- Adverse events or quality concerns can be reported through the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program
Health and safety advice:
- If the product was used and health complications arose, contact a medical professional immediately
- Watch for signs of infection, such as fever or unusual irritation, and seek appropriate treatment if symptoms occur