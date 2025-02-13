AKT Trading Inc. recalls CHOSHIYA Bamboo Shoots over botulism risk

A recall has been issued by AKT Trading Inc. for 120 packages of CHOSHIYA Menma Ajitsuke Prepared Bamboo Shoots (8.8oz plastic bags, JANCODE/UPC 4983673527332) due to potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum.
It is a voluntary recall initiated on February 11, 2025, after the product was found being sold under ambient conditions without a “Keep Refrigerated” label.
The recall involves products distributed through Tokyo Central Costa Mesa in Costa Mesa, California. The company has removed affected products from shelves and is providing refunds to consumers who purchased them.
What to look for?
Product name and description
- Product name: CHOSHIYA Menma Ajitsuke Prepared Bamboo Shoots
- Physical description: 8.8oz plastic bag with CHOSHIYA branding
Identifiers
- JANCODE (UPC): 4983673527332
- Expiration date: 1/29/2025
- The lot information is printed on the packaging near the expiration date
Affected purchase locations and dates
- Locations: Tokyo Central Costa Mesa in Costa Mesa, California
- Timeframe of sales: Leading up to February 11, 2025
What should buyers do?
- Product handling:
- Dispose of the recalled product in a sealed bag with household trash
Return the product to the retailer to request a refund if preferred
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Reach AKT Trading Inc. by phone at 310-715-2174 or email at info@aktusa.com
Customer service is available Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
- Anyone who has consumed the product should be mindful of symptoms of botulism, such as dizziness, weakness, or difficulty breathing
- Seek medical attention right away if these symptoms occur