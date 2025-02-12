Bamboo window blinds sold on Wayfair recalled due to child strangulation hazard

Thy Trading Company has announced a voluntary recall of its bamboo roll up window blinds due to strangulation and entanglement hazards linked to their long operating cords. The affected blinds violate federal regulations for window coverings, and approximately 720 units are impacted.
Internal testing and regulatory review determined that these products pose a serious risk to young children. The blinds were sold exclusively through Wayfair.com in a variety of colors and sizes. In response, Thy Trading Company has pulled the products from further distribution and is offering full refunds to customers.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Bamboo roll up window blinds
- Sizes: 24" wide by 84" high, and 72" wide
- Colors: Light brown, brown, camel, dark brown, blue, burgundy, and white
Identifiers:
- SKU numbers: TYCO1012, TYCO1013, TYCO1014, TYCO1015, TYCO1017, TYCO1022, TYCO1024, TYCO1025, TYCO1026, TYCO1027, TYCO1034, TYCO1035, TYCO1039
- This information can be found on product packaging and in purchase confirmation materials
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold exclusively at Wayfair.com
- Distributed online from January 2023 to May 2023
What should buyers do?
Product disposal or return:
- Stop using the recalled blinds right away
- Remove from your window
- Mark the product with the word “Recalled”
- Place the blinds in the garbage and take a photo showing they have been discarded
- Email the photo to thytradingllc@outlook.com for refund processing
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- A full refund is available
- Contact the company by phone at 484-831-5010 (Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM ET) or by email at thytradingllc@outlook.com
- Visit the company website for further instructions on completing the refund process
Health and safety advice:
- There is a risk of serious injury to children from strangulation or entanglement if the product remains in use
- Discuss concerns with a healthcare professional if a child has shown any signs of distress related to the cords