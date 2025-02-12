TS Food Packaging recalls bacon flavor popcorn seasoning for undeclared soy allergen

TS Food Packaging has issued a voluntary recall for its bacon flavor popcorn seasoning sold under the Rural King and Wabash Valley Farms brands. The recall was prompted by the presence of an undeclared soy ingredient, which can pose a serious risk to individuals with soy allergies.
This issue was identified when a supplier provided an ingredient containing soy that was not disclosed. Affected units were distributed through retail stores and online platforms nationwide. The exact number of affected products has not been reported. In response, the company is removing these items from shelves and offering refunds to those who purchased them.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Bacon Flavor Popcorn Seasoning distributed under the Rural King and Wabash Valley Farms brands
- 4.2 oz plastic jars and 1 oz sample gift packets
- The packaging contains brand logos and the product name on the front label
Identifiers:
- 4.2 oz jars: lot numbers 17324s, 27824s, 30324s
- 1 oz sample gift packets: lot numbers 16524SP, 16624SP, 23424SP, 26324SP, 26424SP, 26724SP, 20624S, 20724S
- Lot numbers may appear on the bottom or side of the container
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Distributed across the United States through online stores and retail outlets
- Sold until January 2025, with no specific start date provided
What should buyers do?
Return or disposal instructions:
- Stop using the product immediately
- Return it to the retailer for a full refund
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Purchasers can request a refund by contacting the retailer where the item was bought
- For direct assistance, call TS Food Packaging at 262-763-9434 (8 AM to 4 PM Central Time) or email mail@tsfoodpackaging.com
Health and safety advice:
- Individuals with soy allergies who have consumed the product should watch for possible reactions, such as hives, swelling, or difficulty breathing
- Seek medical attention if any symptoms appear