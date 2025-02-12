Autocar recalls 2022-2023 DC 'Legend' dump trucks over hoist pin defect

Autocar LLC has issued a voluntary recall for certain 2022-2023 DC “Legend” dump trucks due to a potential failure of the upper hoist cylinder mounting pin. This defect can affect the stability of the dump body, creating a risk of injury or property damage. The issue was identified during internal inspections, prompting the manufacturer to collaborate with federal regulators on this recall.
Approximately 41 vehicles are estimated to be affected. These trucks were distributed through authorized dealers nationwide. Autocar LLC is notifying dealerships and registered owners to address the problem, and the company is providing a remedy at no charge.
What to look for?
- Product name and description:
- 2022-2023 Autocar DC “Legend” dump trucks
- Trucks typically display the Autocar name and logo on the cab
The recalled models include a dump body with a hoist mechanism
Identifiers:
- NHTSA Campaign Number: 24V261000
- The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) can be found on the driver’s side door frame
Production dates vary, but vehicles were generally manufactured in 2022 and 2023
Affected purchase locations & dates:
- Sold through authorized Autocar dealerships across the United States
- Sales mostly occurred between March 2022 and March 2023
What should buyers do?
- Immediate action:
- Stop using the hoist function until the vehicle has been inspected or repaired
Contact an authorized Autocar dealer to schedule a service appointment
Repair process:
- The manufacturer is offering a no-cost inspection and replacement of the affected mounting pin
Appointments can be arranged by calling Autocar Customer Service at 1-877-855-9548 (available Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST) or by emailing [email protected]
Additional advice:
- If anyone has been harmed by a malfunction, seek medical evaluation promptly
- Report any safety-related incidents to the dealer and keep documentation of any repairs