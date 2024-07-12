Atomi recalls 100,000 smart heaters because of fire and burn risks

Atomi is recalling nearly 100,000 smart heaters because they can turn on without user input, posing fire and burn hazards. Atomi has received one report of the heater turning on without user input but no injuries have been reported.

The recall involves Atomi Smart Heaters, tower models AT1323, AT1481, AT1520 and AT1632; tabletop models AT1482 and AT1521; and wall heater model AT1635.

These portable electric heaters were sold in black, silver or white color, depending on the model. The tower heater models measure about 26-28 inches tall and 8-11 inches wide. The tabletop heater models measure about 18 inches tall and eight inches wide.

The wall heater models measure about 17 inches tall and 23 inches wide. The model number can be found on a product identification sticker on the bottom of the unit.

The heaters were sold at Amazon, Ace Hardware, Atomiusa.com, Best Buy, BJʼs Wholesale Club, Costco, Hammacher Schlemmer, Home Depot, Lowes.com, Menards, Sam's Club and Walmart stores nationwide from October 2019 through April 2024 for between $80 and $150, depending on the model.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters, unplug the units, and follow the instructions online at www.atomiheaterrecall.com to receive a full refund.

Consumers will be asked to cut the unplugged unit’s power cord and upload a photograph of the cut cord, as well as a photograph of the manufacturer’s label on the underside of their units during the registration process.

Consumers may also call Atomi toll-free at 888-770-7140 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.atomiheaterrecall.com or www.atomismart.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.