Asli Cinnamon Powder is being recalled due to lead contamination

Asli Fine Foods is the latest brand of cinnamon to be recalled because of lead contamination - FDA

Other brands of the spice have been recalled for the same reason

Asli Fine Foods is recalling Asli Cinnamon Powder because it has the potential to be contaminated with lead. It’s just the latest cinnamon recall for that reason.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports the product was distributed in Minnesota, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Ohio and was sold in retail stores.

Product is packaged in 7 ounce plastic bags and labeled 7oz Asli Cinnamon Powder LOT# DDDLUS UPC# 703440150723

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services which revealed that the finished products contained Lead. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased Asli Cinnamon Powder 7 oz are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Asli Fine Foods at 630-739-1599.

