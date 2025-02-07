Ariens Recalls Over 6,000 Sno-Thro Snow Throwers Due to Laceration Hazard

Ariens Company has announced a voluntary recall of certain DELUXE-, PLATINUM-, and PROFESSIONAL-series Sno-Thro® snow throwers due to a laceration hazard linked to the impeller and auger assembly continuing to rotate after the control lever is released.
The recall, issued on February 6, 2025, was conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. It affects approximately 6,264 units in the United States and 108 units in Canada. No injuries have been reported to date.
The recalled units were sold through authorized Ariens dealers in the United States and Canada from August 2024 to September 2024. Ariens Company is arranging free repairs and has taken steps to address the issue.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Ariens DELUXE-, PLATINUM-, and PROFESSIONAL-series Sno-Thro® snow throwers
- Bright orange exterior with rear wheels or tracks
Identifiers:
- Model and serial numbers are located on the white square ID tag on the frame
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold at authorized Ariens dealers throughout the United States and Canada
- Available from August 2024 to September 2024
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop using the recalled snow throwers immediately
- Contact the manufacturer or an authorized dealer to arrange for a free repair
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Buyers are eligible for a free repair
- Contact Ariens Company at 877-740-7060 (Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 4 PM CT) or visit the website listed below for further assistance
Health and safety advice:
- The recalled units pose a laceration risk from rotating parts
- Anyone who experiences an injury should contact a healthcare provider for further evaluation