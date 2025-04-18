AmesburyTruth recalls 200,000 casement window hinge tracks for potential safety hazard

A recall has been issued for Ashland casement window hinge tracks by AmesburyTruth. The recall is conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The metal sliding arm on these tracks can disengage from the track, which could cause the window sash to fall and potentially injure someone. This issue was reported through two consumer incident notices, but there are no known injuries.
The products were sold to residential and commercial window manufacturers and encompass approximately 200,000 units. AmesburyTruth is removing affected items from distribution channels and providing free inspections and replacements where needed.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Ashland 10-inch and 14-inch two-bar right-hand and left-hand casement window hinge tracks
- Metal hinge assembly with markings and branding related to AmesburyTruth
Identifiers:
- Part numbers: 2003558, 2003559, 2004271, and 2004272
- Markings “R10,” “L10,” “R14,” or “L14” on the face of the hinge track
- Boxes dated from April 2024 through December 2024
- The part number and date range can usually be found on shipping labels or printed directly on the product packaging
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold to residential and commercial window manufacturers throughout the United States
- Distributed between April 2024 and December 2024
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Keep all affected casement windows closed and locked
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact AmesburyTruth by phone at 844-329-9697 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday) or by email at HingeTrackRecall@AmesburyTruth.com
- Arrange a free inspection by a professional
- If the hinge track is defective, the company will provide free replacements and installation
Health and safety advice:
- If the window sash becomes loose or falls, discontinue using the window and contact a medical professional if any injury occurs
- Watch for bruises, cuts, or impact-related soreness
