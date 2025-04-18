AliExpress recalls 30 LVOE hair dryers for electrocution risk

On April 3, 2025, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a voluntary recall of LVOE-branded negative ion hair dryers sold on AliExpress.com. These items, labeled as “Hair Dryer” and “Product model: X13,” lack an immersion protection device, which can expose consumers to electrocution or shock if the device falls into water while plugged in. About 30 units are affected.
The products, manufactured by Shenzhen Meili Technology Co. and distributed by AliExpress, were sold online to consumers in the U.S. AliExpress has pulled the listings from its platform and is offering refunds. The company is also coordinating with the CPSC to notify purchasers and resolve the issue.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- LVOE-branded negative ion hair dryers
- Available in purple, pink, light gray, and gold
- Packaged with multiple air settings, temperature control, a diffuser, and three or four nozzles
- Labeled “Hair Dryer” and “Product model: X13”
Identifiers:
- “X13” printed on the product or its labeling
- The model indication may be found inside the handle or on the back panel
- Look for “LVOE” logos or brand markings on the device or box
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold on AliExpress.com
- Purchases made before April 3, 2025
What should buyers do?
Product disposal:
- Unplug the hair dryer immediately
- Cut the power cord to disable the unit
- Follow local guidelines for disposing of electronic devices
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Full refunds are offered
- Contact AliExpress at us_product_recall@aliexpress.com to request a refund and provide a photo of the destroyed product
- Customer service is available Monday-Friday, 9 AM - 5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
- If someone experiences electric shock, seek medical attention
- Watch for signs like burns, numbness, or tingling around the contact area
Sources
Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.