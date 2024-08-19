Write a review
ALDI vegetable recall upgraded to highest threat level

The July recall of produce sold in nine states has been upgraded to the FDA's highest threat level - FDA

The produce, distributed in nine states, may be contaminated with Listeria

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has upgraded July’s recall of Jalapenos, green peppers and green beans to Class I, the agency's highest threat level.

A Class I recall means there is “a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a product could cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

RS Hanline and Company, Inc., distributed the produce to ALDI stores in nine states. The recall was issued after inspectors said some of the produce might be contaminated with Listeria.

The vegetables were distributed to stores in Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Here’s how to identify the products:

Product Name:

Package Description

UPC Code

Jalapeno

8 oz. bag

4099100087680

Green Pepper

16 oz. (3 pack) bag

4099100087598

Green Beans

16 oz. bag

4099100087826

What to do

If customers have any of these recalled products, they are advised to discard them immediately or return them to their local store for a full refund.

For any customers impacted by this recall or who would like additional information, contact R.S. Hanline Co Inc. by calling 1-888-484-4834 Monday- Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

