ALDI recalls jalapenos, green peppers and green beans

ALDI, in cooperation with Wiers Farm, Inc. and R.S. Hanline Co Inc., is recalling Freshire Farms jalapenos, green peppers and green beans. The affected products may be contaminated withl Listeria monocytogenes. The full product details include:

Product Name: Package Description UPC Code Jalapeno 8 oz. bag 4099100087680 Green Pepper 16 oz. (3 pack) bag 4099100087598 Green Beans 16 oz. bag 4099100087826

The affected products were sold at select ALDI stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

What to do

If customers have any of these recalled products, they are advised to discard them immediately or return them to their local store for a full refund.

For any customers impacted by this recall or who would like additional information, contact R.S. Hanline Co Inc. by calling 1-888-484-4834 Monday- Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.