ALDI recalls jalapenos, green peppers and green beans

ALDI is recalling Wiers Farm produce, including alapenos, green peppers and green beans, in the latest recall prompted by Listeria concerns - UnSplash

The produce could be contaminated with Listeria

ALDI, in cooperation with Wiers Farm, Inc. and R.S. Hanline Co Inc., is recalling  Freshire Farms jalapenos, green peppers and green beans. The affected products may be contaminated withl Listeria monocytogenes. The full product details include:

Product Name:

Package Description

UPC Code

Jalapeno

8 oz. bag

4099100087680

Green Pepper

16 oz. (3 pack) bag

4099100087598

Green Beans

16 oz. bag

4099100087826

The affected products were sold at select ALDI stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

What to do

If customers have any of these recalled products, they are advised to discard them immediately or return them to their local store for a full refund.

For any customers impacted by this recall or who would like additional information, contact R.S. Hanline Co Inc. by calling 1-888-484-4834 Monday- Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

