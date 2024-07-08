Al Safa ready-to-eat chicken recalled for possible contamination

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reports Importer Al-Safa US LLC is recalling approximately 2,010 pounds of imported frozen ready-to-eat chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The frozen ready-to-eat chicken products were produced on June 5, 2024, in Canada and imported to the U.S. on June 13, 2024, and June 21, 2024. The following products are subject to recall:

12.1-oz. cardboard box package containing “Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Chicken Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Chicken Patty Kebab” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605404” printed on a sticker on the outside of the package.

14.11-oz. cardboard box package containing “Al Safa Halal Fully Cooked Chicken Chapli Kebab Seasoned Chicken Patty” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605416” printed on a sticker on the outside of the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “866” inside the Canadian mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after FSIS performed routine product testing and the results indicated the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

What to do

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.