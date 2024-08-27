Write a review
Air conditioners for RVs recalled for fire hazard

The units are manufactured by General Electric

GE Appliances, a Haier Company, is recalling nearly 5,000 recreational vehicle air conditioners, equipped with a soft start device with part number ICM870-16A-BH5400. 

The air conditioner's soft start device may fail and overheat. An air conditioner soft start device that overheats increases the risk of a fire. 

You’ll find a complete list of the affected models here.

What to do

The remedy is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 11, 2024. Owners may contact GE customer service at 1-800-772-7262.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

