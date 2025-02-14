AFTCO recalls Youth Solitude Rain Jackets due to strangulation hazard

AFTCO has announced a voluntary recall of its Youth Solitude Rain Jackets (model number BJ05) because the drawstring in the hood can become caught on objects, creating a strangulation hazard. This issue violates federal regulations for children's upper outerwear. The recall affects about 820 units.
No injuries have been reported, and the issue was identified during a compliance review. The jackets were sold nationwide through authorized retailers and online. AFTCO has removed all affected products from circulation and is working with regulatory agencies to resolve the matter. The company is offering refunds or other remedies to those who purchased the recalled jackets.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Black Youth Solitude Rain Jacket
- Available in youth sizes XS (5-6), S (6-7), M (8-10), and L (10-12)
- Waterproof nylon design with retractable hood drawstring
- Features the AFTCO logo on the front
Identifiers:
- Model number: BJ05
- The model number is usually printed on the inside label of the jacket
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold through authorized sporting goods retailers and online stores
- If you purchased the jacket recently, check the model number to verify if it is part of the recall
What should buyers do?
Recommended actions:
- Immediately stop children from wearing the jacket
- Remove the hood drawstring to reduce the risk of harm
- Return the jacket directly to AFTCO for a full refund or upload a photo of the jacket without the drawstring to receive a $25 gift card, following instructions provided below
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact AFTCO at 877-489-4278 from 7 AM to 3:30 PM PT, Monday through Friday
- Send an email to recall@aftco.com to request a prepaid return label or information on submitting a photo of the drawstring-free jacket
- Additional assistance and recall program details are available on the AFTCO recall participation page
Health and safety advice:
- There are no reported injuries related to the recalled jackets
- If a child has experienced any breathing difficulty or related incidents while wearing the jacket, consider seeking medical evaluation