Family and Parenting News

New survey finds 25% of kids struggle with bedtime because of anxious thoughts
A new national poll from the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital has revealed the struggle many parents are facing with their young…
A group of U.S. Senators are working on a new bill that would limit the amount of heavy metals that are currently found in baby food. The bill, the Bab…
After a year of being on the offensive over the safety of weighted sleep sacks and swaddles and their potential for suffocation, the American Academy of Pe…
If you are the parent of young children you know how expensive childcare is. But here’s a shocker: you could be spending enough to send your child to colle…
Low-income families can get food assistance for kids this summer
Would you want your kid's school bus tracked? Guess what – it happened.
CPSC shares information on toy-related injuries, deaths in 2022
CPSC: Caregivers should avoid Boppy and Momaid infant loungers
Child fatalities from drowning remain high, says CPSC
Popular infant lounger may increase the risk of suffocation/injury, CPSC warns
The Toy Association unveils its Summer Learning STEAM Toy List
Did you miss Mom’s Day? Not to worry – the federal government has a few $-saving gifts of their own to give her
Social media and porn sites are working together to remove sexually-explicit photos of children online
Children are experiencing cyberbullying and sexting at record levels, study suggests
Taking kids to the store may be expensive for parents, survey finds
FDA tells baby food makers to ‘get the lead out’
Lowe's could be the site of your kid's next birthday party
Parents aren’t doing enough to protect their children against Frankenstein fraud, new report suggests
CVS and Walgreens are limiting the sale of children’s pain relievers
How can parents encourage a screen-free holiday break for their kids?
If your kid is hooked on Fortnite you may have some money coming
Buying a child a 'smart toy' could be a dumb move, new report suggests
Parents group says these tech toys shouldn't be under the tree
AT&T jumps into the tablet game with a specially-designed kids’ tablet
Preterm births may increase risk of ADHD, study finds
Teens' impulsive behaviors may lead to poorer choices down the road, study finds
Moms who struggle with personal relationships may have teens with attachment issues, study finds
Consumers' neighborhoods may affect their ability to conceive, study finds
Sleep is important to children's brain health and cognitive function
Playing sports may help kids overcome challenges as adults, study finds
Having a bedtime routine can help ease kids’ transition into kindergarten, study finds
Many parents don't know that screen time hurts their kids' vision, study finds
Parents are too trusting of their children online, survey finds
Vitamin D may lower infants' risk of eczema, study finds
Women may be at a higher risk of miscarriage during the summer, study finds
Children conceived by infertility treatments may be more likely to struggle with mental health, study finds
Cyberbullying may increase likelihood of suicidal thoughts in early adolescence, study finds
New guidelines seek to promote safer infant sleeping habits
Pregnant women with PCOS may be susceptible to heart complications during delivery, study finds
Feds issue warning about infant-to-toddler rockers
Playing team sports may lower the risk of kids' mental health concerns, study finds
Spanking children increases risk of experiencing future physical abuse, study finds
Air pollution increases risk of pregnancy complications, study finds
Older siblings may help improve kids' development and behavior, study finds
Freezing eggs may be more effective for women starting families later, study finds
Breastfeeding children longer can lower risk of asthma, study finds
White House and FedEx move to address baby formula shortage
Children of same-sex couples are likely to develop well socially, study finds
Children who engage in 'adventurous' playtime have better mental health, study finds
Stress may negatively impact women's fertility, study finds
Not having diapers may negatively affect infants' sleep, study finds
Water-resistant and stain-resistant children's products may contain harmful chemicals, study finds
Mental health struggles during pregnancy affects toddlers' development, study finds
Knowing the sex of the baby before giving birth may improve health outcomes, study finds
Tree-filled spaces can help improve child development, study finds
Exercise during pregnancy may lower infants' risk of type 2 diabetes, study finds
Mothers who earn more also tend to take on more household duties, study finds
Cannabis exposure in the womb may increase children's health risks, study finds
Social media impacts young people differently depending on their age, study finds
Participating in artistic activities may make teens less antisocial, study finds
Parents who share memories with children improve their well-being, study finds
Good heart health before pregnancy helps keep women safe, study finds
Light exposure before bedtime negatively impacts young children's sleep, study finds
Exposure to a commonly used chemical may affect hormone levels during pregnancy
Breastfeeding may reduce women's risk of heart disease, study find
Parents' stress may impact kids' enjoyment during the holidays, study finds
Chemicals in personal care products may affect hormone levels during pregnancy, study finds
Preeclampsia may increase risk for preterm birth, study finds
Probiotics may help women struggling with nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, study finds
Healthy distractions help toddlers who have trouble waiting, study finds
Violent video games may not make kids more violent, study finds
Nurses who are parents struggle more with stress and sleep, study finds
Women who breastfeed may reduce their risk of cognitive decline, study finds
Poor mental health during pregnancy may increase women’s risk for C-section
Exposure to extreme temperatures during pregnancy may impact infants' birth weight
Baby carriers may increase the risk of serious injury for infants, study finds
Exposure to THC in breast milk may not harm infants right away, study finds
Kids with food allergies are more likely to get bullied, study finds
Breastfeeding may lower women's risk of postpartum depression, study finds
Air pollution may be responsible for nearly 6 million premature births globally, study finds
Neglect and abuse in childhood may increase the risk of early death, study finds
Witnessing the abuse of a sibling may impact kids' mental health, study finds
Spending more time in front of screens may not affect kids' behavior, study finds
Nearly half of pregnant women aren't getting their iron levels checked, study finds
Losing sleep as a new mother may take years off your life, study finds
Crawling more can help infants better identify hazards, study finds
Women may not need to wait as long as previously thought between pregnancies, study finds
Living near woodlands gives mental health benefits to children, study finds
Parents' financial troubles may affect communication with kids, study finds
State officials push for tighter child car seat standards
Physically punishing kids doesn't lead to better behavior, study finds
Curiosity sparks preschoolers motivation to learn new things
Parents' mental health takes a toll when children have complex medical issues, study finds
Most U.S. consumers are in favor of paid parental leave, study finds
Selenium and manganese can help pregnant women protect their children from high blood pressure, study finds
Having a baby often costs consumers over $5,000, study finds
Consumers who choose not to have children still find life satisfaction, study finds
Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy may increase newborns’ risk of obesity
Teens are more likely to open up to attentive listeners
Alcohol may inhibit women’s ability to get pregnant, study finds
HPV may increase the risk of preterm birth, study finds
Pregnancy complications are less likely when women follow healthy diets, study finds
Depression may impact a mother’s relationship with their newborn
Having the right mindset can help moving back in with parents less awkward
Children associate nature with happiness and well-being, study finds
Preterm birth linked with increased risk of developmental delays
Health and safety groups petition FDA to address heavy metals in baby foods
Families should stay flexible when it comes to kids' exercise and sleeping routines
Breastfeeding may lead to better brain function in children, study finds
Getting an epidural doesn’t increase children’s risk of developing autism, study finds
Weight problems make multiple miscarriages much more likely, study finds
White House announces $39 billion fund to address child care crisis
Pregnant women should beware of going over speed bumps, expert suggests
Spanking children may impact their brain development, study finds
Watching TV may not lead to attention issues in toddlers, study suggests
Many parents don’t use child car seats in ride-share vehicles
Spending too much time on social media can increase teens’ risk of cyberbullying
Moderate caffeine intake during pregnancy may impact infants' size at birth
Exposure to flame retardants during pregnancy may increase the risk of premature birth
Exercising during pregnancy can have lasting health benefits for kids, study finds
THC is detectable in breast milk for up to six weeks, study finds
Excessive screen time impacts teens’ sleep, weight, and activity levels
Children with empathetic parents are less likely to deal with teen delinquency, study finds
Mothers' diets help improve immune systems of premature infants, study finds
Toddlers with inconsistent sleeping patterns may struggle with health and wellness
Women can reap long-term health benefits from paid maternity leave, study finds
Having a happy childhood may not lead to good mental health, study finds
Caffeine during pregnancy can affect babies' brain development, study finds
Toddlers' attention spans may suffer from too much touchscreen use
New fathers may struggle with depression because of insecurity in their romantic relationships
Conflict between divorced parents can worsen kids' mental health, study finds
Experts narrow down when women should expect pregnancy sickness to start
Increasing exercise during the first trimester may reduce gestational diabetes risks, study finds
Community-based diversion programs are most beneficial for kids with severe behavioral problems
Drinking milk while breastfeeding could reduce infants' risk of food allergies
Age isn't a factor in the success of a vasectomy reversal, study finds
Engaged and present fathers help improve teens’ behavior and well-being, study finds
Compassionate parenting is likely to lead to more generous kids
Parents urged to not to worry about infants’ sleeping habits early in life
Stress during pregnancy could affect baby's brain development, study finds
Kids' TV watching habits could lead to greater stress for parents, study finds
Survey suggests parents are spending more this Halloween
Severe morning sickness could increase risk of depression
Consuming more vitamin D during pregnancy can reduce risk of high blood pressure for infants, study finds
Introducing gluten to children early in life could help prevent celiac disease, study finds
Helicopter parenting found to be most common among perfectionists
Teens are less likely to cyberbully if they feel supported by their parents, study finds
Pregnant women should avoid caffeine at all costs, study suggests
Arguments about parenting are common among parents and grandparents, study finds
Obesity in pregnant women could affect baby's brain development, study finds
Kids' self-control can improve if they get more playtime with dad
Stay-at-home orders have been particularly hard on moms
Adopting a flexible parenting style can improve toddlers' behavior
Physical activity should be part of kids' quarantine routine
Parents who try to hide their stress negatively affect their kids
Infants who struggle with sleep could grow up to be more anxious
Selfies could be a source of anxiety and body shame for teen girls
Parents who want their kids to eat more vegetables need to do it too
Parents' romantic relationship can affect kids throughout their lives
Majority of parents say teens spend too much time gaming
Parents can be more active in ensuring their teens get enough sleep
Parents play a crucial role for kids during times of stress and change, researchers say
Teens could be more prone to anxiety if they spend too much time in front of screens
Kids are more likely to have sleep and behavior issues when exposed to screens too early
Feds propose ban on infant inclined sleepers as reported death toll rises
Babies' brain development could be affected by mothers’ prenatal stress
Drinking pomegranate juice during pregnancy can positively affect infants' brains
Mothers’ stress levels before birth could impact children’s behavior as toddlers
Exceeding healthy caffeine limits during pregnancy can be harmful to babies’ health
Reading with toddlers can encourage better behavior
Nearly 20 percent of children aren't wearing helmets while riding a bike
WHO says children under 1 should spend no time watching screens
Food insecurity could impact children's ability to learn in school
New study links fetal exposure to nicotine with SIDS
Mothers at higher risk of depression when babies are fussy
Traditional print books have edge over e-books during storytime with parents and toddlers
Having a TV in the bedroom can affect preschoolers' development
Regulating stress and emotions is important for parents of adolescents
Screen time among toddlers has more than doubled since 1997
Parents struggle with how to talk children about marijuana following legalization efforts
Parents think opioids are best for kids' pain relief despite risks
New study shows controlling children's behavior with screen time promotes more screen time
Children's car seats found to contain toxic flame retardants
Researchers say decongestants shouldn’t be given to kids under 6
New study finds cutting back children's screen time linked to improved cognition
One in six parents wait too long to schedule their child’s first dentist visit, survey finds
Parents still engaging in risky infant sleep practices, CDC says
Study finds most babies start solid foods too soon
Making smart use of your child’s screen time in 2018
Study suggests babies’ self feeding does not increase choking hazard
Free mobile game scams target children
Picky eaters? Experts say ‘Don’t give up’ on building your kids’ taste for healthy foods
Too many toys may limit kids’ creativity, study finds
Window blind cords remain a serious safety hazard to children
Screen time before bed can disrupt sleep and nutrition in children
STEM holiday gift guide for children
Facebook aims to create a safer experience for young users
The 10 most dangerous toys of 2017
Tips for having a harmonious Thanksgiving dinner
Survey reveals 65 percent of children wearing shoes that are too small
Target launches new line of adaptive clothing for kids with disabilities
Kids shouldn’t touch the toys at the doctor’s office, AAP says
Death toll at 8 from tip-overs of IKEA Malm dressers
Kids eat healthier when mealtime atmosphere is positive
How to help your family plan and practice a fire escape route
FDA warns consumers not to use baby sleep positioners
Why parents should keep media out of kids' bedrooms
Millennial parents prioritize kids' college funds over retirement
New website helps moms raise money for longer maternity leave
How to talk to your children after a tragedy
How to raise a child with good self-esteem
Tips for creating a healthy breakfast your child will love
How to protect your child from head lice
Grandparents who babysit live longer, study finds
Study finds teens are taking longer to grow up
Kids praised for being smart more likely to cheat, study finds
Nine signs your child may need to see an eye doctor
Why parents shouldn’t ride down a slide with their child
New product claims to reduce peanut allergies in kids
How long should you keep your child rear-facing?
New federal standard approved for infant bouncers
How to help kids balance school, homework, and sleep
City kids with asthma benefit from living near parks, research finds
Mobile phone use by pregnant women does not adversely affect child development, study finds
Reading and writing with your child can have a lifelong impact, study suggests
The best states for single parents to raise children
Consumers are waiting longer to have children
Why it's important to tell your child's pediatrician about 'complementary' therapy use
What new parents should know about car seat safety
Healthy eating tips to remember as kids head back to school
Most moms aren't following key rule of safe infant sleep, study finds
Why more kids could soon be diagnosed with high blood pressure
Suicide rates among young women at an all-time high
Cyberbullying concerns plague 1 in 3 parents, study finds
Helping kids shake off back-to-school anxiety
How do smartphones affect your child’s happiness?
Why stress management is important during pregnancy
Online resource provides families with autism travel options
When should your kids go to sleep?
Seven key elements your child's school should have
How often should kids visit the eye doctor?
Four apps to enhance kids’ eclipse experience
Chrysler partners with Kango, a ride-sharing service for kids
Phones left to charge on bedding can catch fire, authorities warn
Why it's important to schedule a back-to-school dental checkup for your child
Parents should keep an eye out for vision problems in kids, experts say
Which U.S. towns have the best elementary schools?
Tips for spotting and preventing dry drowning
Choosing the right backpack for your child
Tips for keeping kids' needs at the forefront during a divorce
Back to school prep should also include vaccines, doctors say
Summer car safety tips for parents
FBI warns of 'connected toy' dangers
At what age can kids stay home alone?
14 baby names that could soon become extinct
Researchers say C. diff may be present in communal sandboxes
How much fruit juice should your child be allowed?
Trampolines shouldn't be regarded as toys, experts say
What parents can do to keep kids busy this summer
At-home saliva test screens for more than 200 disease genes
Tips for preventing swimmer's ear in children
Ways to reduce your child's screen time this summer
Grandparents' outdated health beliefs may put kids at risk
Survey reveals deficit of ‘active play’ among children
'Dry drowning' suspected in four-year-old's death
The lifespan of children’s products
When should babies sleep in their own rooms?
Parents beware: air mattresses are dangerous to infants
Senator wants feds to follow up on spying toys
Too many cyclists not wearing helmets, safety officials warn
New app gives parents control of kids' smartphones
New app makes kids' allowance an electronic transaction
Routine consistency in childhood leads to better emotional, physical health
Choosing the right seasonal allergy medicine for kids
What kids need to know about money
Young ATV riders face increased risk of death and injury
Worst-rated sunscreens for babies and kids
Bring your old car seat to Target this month for a discount
Reducing concussion risk for student athletes
Smokers' children have 'significant' amount of nicotine on their hands, study finds
New app uses science to help expectant parents pick a baby name
Most parents underestimate the cost of raising a baby in year one
Preventing poisonings at home: ways to keep kids safe
Helping kids adjust to wearing glasses
New app from Google lets parents monitor their kid's phone
Kids of older moms less likely to have behavioral problems, study finds
Food insecurity negatively affects childhood development, study finds
Parents often forgo the traditional doctor's office visit when kids are sick
Researchers develop nutrition-based treatment to combat 'baby blues'
Behavioral problems may lie ahead for preschoolers who get poor sleep, study says
New device may help prevent hot car deaths
Nursery product-related injuries are on the rise, study finds
Top tips for keeping Daylight Saving Time from negatively affecting kids
Consumers seeking frequent sex in marriage may be disappointed, study finds
New York orders a halt to illegal toy gun sales on Amazon
Startup aims to solve the coat vs. car seat struggle
Air travel with an infant: what to pack
Too much screen time may affect kindergarten-readiness, study suggests
How sketchnoting can help kids who won't put down their devices
Choosing safe and appropriate toys for infants and young children
Tooth Fairy payouts are at an all-time high, survey shows
New app helps moms connect with new mom friends
Ways to show your kids love this Valentine's Day
Parents often forgo date night until kids are three years old, study finds
Harsh parenting negatively affects kids’ academic performance, study finds
Getting kids to eat their vegetables
Laundry detergent pods linked to eye injuries among small children
What parents need to know about baby’s teeth
Pediatricians question the safety of high-tech baby monitors
WalletHub ranks the best and worst states to raise a family
When to keep your sick child home from school
CPSC approves new safety standard for baby slings
Being rude to your child's doctor could have harmful consequences
How much it costs to raise a child per year
Four children killed by window cords in 29 days
How to protect your child from RSV
Smartphone and tablet use increases teens' risk of obesity by 43%, study finds
Flame retardants still used in many car seats, study finds
New wearable for infants monitors vitals to detect problems
Three often overlooked dangers of children's toys
Minute Maid wants you to write a letter to mom or dad this holiday season
Appeals court overturns ban of magnet sets blamed for injuries to children
The 10 most dangerous toys of 2016
Parents of newborns should keep car trips to 30 minutes or less, study suggests
How to introduce your baby to foods containing peanuts
Why your child may not be ready to enter kindergarten
Parents need to respect their children's privacy online, experts say
Infants should sleep in parents' room during the first year, doctors say
Consumer groups say FTC shouldn't allow 'influencer' marketing to kids
American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidelines for kids' media use
New smart crib automatically lulls babies back to sleep
New app lets traveling families rent baby gear from locals
How to navigate around food allergies this Halloween
Why parenting may be more stressful for moms than dads
Touchscreens could improve your toddler's fine motor skills, study finds
Kids who learn to garden become adults who eat more veggies, study finds
How often does your child actually need to take a bath?
Safest place for kids is behind an unoccupied front seat, says Center for Auto Safety
Bring your old or recalled car seat to Toys 'R' Us this month
What kind of K-12 education do Millennials want for their kids?
Why parents should never allow babies to sleep on nursing pillows
Crib that mimics womb could reduce risk of SIDS
Why black and white nurseries are best for babies' brains
Children with autism may benefit from weighted backpacks at school
Meet the doll designed to help babies fall asleep
The long-term effect of moving during childhood
How much time are kids spending in front of screens each year?
How kids feel about their parents' use of technology
Apps to help divorced couples co-parent more efficiently
Feds declare hoverboards lacking UL certification unsafe
U.S. food, drink companies use artificial food dyes at home but not in Europe
Dominant parents play a major role in developing their child's self-esteem
Differences in intelligence and personality between siblings is "infinitesimally small"
Latino children at risk for depression due to authoritarian parenting styles
Controversy over birth control implants in Baltimore schools
California homeowners' association fines children $50 for playing outside
Pot-smoking parents may face legal problems even where pot is legal
Study: playing with Barbie limits girls' perceived career options
Shopping cart accidents on the rise
Why are so many adults angry at skateboarders?
Child car seats: Not all of them fit your vehicle perfectly
The art of arguing with your spouse
Why are fewer and fewer people getting married these days?
The many benefits of exposing children to music
Does your child have a digital babysitter?
Tipping point: Instant noodle burn incidents
Really -- 8-year-olds wearing makeup? How young is too young?
Cereal Makers Spend $156 Million to Get Kids Hooked on Sugar
Splitting Child Rearing Duties Can Be More Harmful Than Helpful
Fast Food Restaurants Market Non-Healthy Menu Items Heavily To Kids
Kids with Unexplained Stomach Pain May Have Fructose Intolerance
Recalled Simplicity Bassinets May Carry Graco, Winnie the Pooh Brands
Are You Being Squeezed Dry by your Childs Credit Card Debt?
Anheuser-Busch Condemned for Pushing Alcohol-Heavy Spykes "Liquid Lunchables"
Teen Clubs May Not Be As Safe As Parents Think
Toys R Us Warranty Guaranteed to Disappoint
R.J. Reynolds Agrees to Stop Selling Candy-Flavored Cigarettes
Study Finds Teflon Chemical In Newborns' Umbilical Cords
FedEx Clamps Down on Cigarette Delivery
Kids Mimic Parents' Smoking, Drinking Attitudes, Study Finds
California Sues to Require Cancer Warnings on Potato Chips and French Fries
WHO Study Examines Cellphone Risks to Kids
Blaming Mom and Dad - Are you liable for your child's actions?
