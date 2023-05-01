Write a review
Nutrition

Health News

Jenny Craig is now offering fully prepared meals delivered directly to consumers' homes

The company says Jenny Fresh can help consumers stay on top of their weight loss goals

With the start of a  new year, when many people resolve to lose weight, Jenny Craig is tweaking its diet plan. 

Jenny Craig has announced the launch of Jenny Fresh – a meal delivery service that brings fresh meals right to consumers’ homes. Each meal is under 350 calories and includes fresh ingredients, like antibiotic- and hormone-free meat and organic vegetables. 

“Jenny Fresh offers elevated meals with exquisite nutrient-rich ingredients, like wheat berries, tricolor q...

