Senior News

What seniors should know about paying for dental care
Most consumers can likely agree that they don’t enjoy going to the dentist. However, the importance of dental health is clear. Despite the great import…
Most consumers can likely agree that they don’t enjoy going to the dentist. However, the importance of dental health is clear. Despite the great import…
Loneliness is an epidemic – a public health crisis in the United States – and research is now showing that feeling left alone and nowhere to go is bad for…
Air travel and hearing aids are an odd couple. Because there is a lot more going on in an airport or a jet, it can take some getting used to.If you’re…
Is the blush off the rose for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids? We’re now a year and a half in since the introduction and there’s been enough time for c…
At-home care costs for the elderly have hit record highs. Here's why.
Could your job increase your risk of dementia? A study says it might.
Here are the 10 most dangerous things in your home
There are simple steps to mitigate current dementia symptoms
There may be a simple way to reduce dementia risks
Are you eligible for Supplemental Security Income?
Living alone with a pet in later life may reduce dementia risks
Older drivers may be in greater danger than others
Senior living and 55+ active adult communities: What’s the difference?
ConsumerAffairs ranks the best cities for retirement
Social Security COLA could be 3.2% in 2024
Daily internet use may reduce dementia risk in seniors
Here's what seniors should do to protect their finances
Can you really take years off your biological age? A recent study says you can
Despite 2023’s big COLA, Social Security recipients still struggle to keep up
If there’s no agreement on the debt ceiling, what happens to Social Security?
Here’s how families can help aging parents stay independent and in their homes
FTC wants to overhaul the Funeral Rule to include an online pricing requirement
Seniors could receive a 9.6% increase in Social Security benefits next year
Seniors could soon see more money in their Social Security checks
Older adults with vision problems may be at a higher risk of dementia, study finds
Older adults may be more likely than previous generations to have multiple health concerns, study finds
Bigger families may negatively affect consumers' cognitive function in later life, study finds
Social Security benefits predicted to rise by 8.6% in 2023, but it may not be enough
FTC sues funeral provider for allegedly failing to provide accurate price and service information
Most older adults want to grow old in their current homes, study finds
Consumers' personalities may affect their cognitive function in later life, study finds
Regular exercise helps keep our brains sharp as we age, study finds
Exercise in later life may slow the effects of aging, study finds
Social Security recipients projected to receive 6% increase next year
Detecting illnesses early in nursing homes helps prevent hospitalizations, study finds
Keeping your brain active may delay the onset of Alzheimer's, study finds
Following healthy habits later in life can improve cognition, study finds
Exercise helps reduce cognitive decline in older consumers, study finds
Nearly 95 percent of older adults take prescriptions that increase their risk of falling, study finds
Experts name their top U.S. retirement destinations for 2021
Older women benefit just as much from resistance training as older men, study finds
Older consumers have major concerns when it comes to seeking emergency medical care
Abandoned mall sites are starting to be flipped for affordable senior housing
Age doesn't affect consumers' ability to lose weight, study finds
Exercise classes can help older consumers beat loneliness, study finds
Exercise intensity doesn't affect mortality risk for older adults, study finds
Taking certain supplements can help seniors reduce risk of severe illnesses, study finds
Medical alert systems to become more popular due to aging U.S. population
Cognitive decline in old age could be a warning sign for issues with motor skills
AARP report claims age discrimination still widespread in the workplace
Older consumers can stay mentally sharp by playing board games
High-intensity workouts could boost memory for older consumers
Playing online brain games can boost seniors' cognitive skills
Senior financial abuse is more common from family members than scammers
Older adults with health complications can often feel isolated
Why advance care planning is important for you and your loved ones
For increasing number of elderly, there's no place like home
Should seniors delay getting a flu shot?
Hasbro's robotic pets may provide needed companionship for the elderly
Seniors taking prescription sleeping aids may be highway risk
Experiencing nature is shown to improve quality of life for the elderly
Free-living Baby Boomers at risk of becoming "elderly orphans"
Use of walking aids jumps 50% in 10 years
Far out! The boomers have turned conservative in their senior years
Portable adult bed rails can be a good idea, but they can also be dangerous
Seniors bombarded with direct mail often write many checks
Senior advocates promoting more ways to prevent financial abuse
How social media can benefit seniors
'Chained CPI,' and what it means to you
Keep in touch with your parents. It's great for their health
10 things seniors should consider when investing
Grab bars are only as safe as their mounting
Harvard Study: 60% of Bankruptcies Caused by Health Problems
Drinker's Nose Not Just for Tipplers
Elevated CRP Can be a Sign of Infection, Or Worse
National Health Plan Could Save Billions in Paperwork: Study
We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.