How to prevent heat stroke in dogs this summer
With a heat wave baking parts of the country, it's never been more important to make sure your pets are safe, hydrated and healthy. To help dog owners…
Nationwide Pet, a division of Nationwide Insurance and the largest U.S. pet insurance company, will not renew approximately 100,000 current pet policies. T…
As bird flu (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) continues to spread across the country, consumers with cats at home may want to be paying extra close atten…
Most pet owners know Chewy as a source for all things pet goods – toys, treats, leashes, and even medication. Now, Chewy is branching out to also provi…
Red-nosed puppy scams are popping up all over this holiday season
A respiratory illness is spreading among dogs across the country
What's the difference between pet insurance and pet wellness plans?
Want to avoid the pet ER this Halloween? Then, avoid these foods.
Is it safe to feed dogs human food to save money?
Renters with pets face added hurdles, but show a willingness to pay more for the privilege
Traveling with pets this summer? You might need this checklist
Tile for Cats will help pet owners track their cat's every move
Would you go into debt for your pet’s health care? 78% probably would
Whose health is more important to a pet parent? 81% say their dog’s
Veterinarians caution pet owners about OTC flea and tick products
Many dog owners don't follow guidelines on pet food handling, study finds
Owning a pet slows the rate of cognitive decline in older consumers, study finds
Diets high in protein and fiber may be best for overweight dogs, study finds
Dogs' diets as puppies impact how they develop allergies, study finds
College students feel separation anxiety when leaving pets at home, study finds
Pet owners who have a disaster plan have the best chance of surviving a natural disaster
Hookworm parasites in dogs are developing resistance to treatments
FDA says hundreds of dog deaths and illnesses are likely linked to Midwestern Pet Food
Sleeping with a pet isn't likely to disturb kids' quality of rest, study finds
Petting therapy dogs could help stressed college students, study finds
Pet dogs experience more stress based on their relationship with their owner, study finds
Congress asks Seresto to recall tick and flea collars after thousands of pet deaths and complaints
Seresto flea collars named in thousands of complaints involving nearly 1,700 pet deaths
FDA gives approval to first oral treatment for dogs with lymphoma
Cats could help improve mental health for kids with autism, study finds
Training methods that focus on punishment negatively affect dogs' well-being, study finds
Pets play invaluable role for consumers during COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Petco announces that it will end sales of pet ‘shock’ collars
Pets could help boost mental health and reduce loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic
Giving cats just one big meal per day can improve health outcomes
Neutering bigger dogs earlier may increase the risk of joint problems
Easing anxiety is the top way PTSD service dogs can benefit veteran owners, study finds
The best age to neuter your dog depends on the breed, experts find
Pets could help relieve stress for children with autism and their parents
Petting dogs or cats could help consumers reduce stress
FDA lists dog food brands it says may be associated with heart disease
Traces of glyphosate found in dog and cat food
The long, bizarre history of euthanasia drugs in pet food
Researchers say key to feline weight loss is persistent food reduction
Here’s how to tell if your pet is at a healthy weight
Here’s how dogs can help their owners cope with holiday stress
Processed bone treats can be dangerous to dogs, FDA warns
Tips for pet-proofing your home for the holidays
Preventing winter health issues for your dog
Thanksgiving foods that are toxic to pets
What millennials can do to prepare for an unexpected pet expense
How much chocolate is toxic to your pet?
FDA urges consumers to use caution when buying pet medicine online
Why pet owners should avoid letting dogs frolick in leaf piles
How the humanization of pets has impacted pet spending
Puppies from the Petland pet store chain linked to bacterial outbreak
How to ease a pet's stress after a natural disaster
Should you allow your dog to sleep on your bed?
How do pets in the classroom impact student learning?
Owners of lost pets: watch out for these scams
American Red Cross launches pet first aid course
What you can do to protect your pet's health
Keeping your pet safe at the beach
Audible launches 'Audible for Dogs' to combat canine loneliness
What to look for in a house if you have a pet
Staying safe while driving with pets
How long is it safe to leave your dog home alone?
Disaster preparedness tips for pet owners
Blazing hot summers are no fun for dogs
Which companies are the most pet-friendly?
What pet parents can do to help calm an anxious pet
Dog-owning seniors may be healthier, study suggests
Extremely contagious dog flu outbreak spreads to over a dozen dogs in Florida
Pet food class action suit falls through after failing to prove damages
Dog days of summer raise risk of pet heatstroke
Avoiding dog park injuries to your pet
How your dog helps your child cope with stress
Animal lovers warn against shipping pets as cargo, but there are few other options
Household items that pose the biggest threat to pets
How often should you clean your pet’s food bowls?
How United Airlines handled the death of a dog they were 'unable to accommodate'
Dog bites up 18 percent last year
Early exposure to furry pets can help prevent allergies and obesity
Potential springtime hazards to your pet
FDA warns of thyroid risk from dog food containing gullets
Does your pet have springtime allergies?
Choosing a safe bone for your dog
AKC names the most popular pooches of the year
Common household items that can poison your pet
How often should you clean your pet’s belongings?
Court upholds NYC law targeting puppy mills
San Francisco bans retail sale of dogs and cats
Super Bowl snacks that can be harmful to pets
Kids often prefer their pets to their siblings, study finds
Mars buys VCA veterinary chain
Winter holiday plants that are poisonous to pets
Millennials will spend the most on their pets this holiday season
How to keep your dog safe and happy this Halloween
Why you should feed your dog pumpkin
Tips from the TSA on flying with your pet
Shelters fight Black Dog Syndrome
Why do my dog’s Lyme disease pills cost so much?
Kennel cough spikes this time of year
5 pet insurance providers who can help keep your furry friends healthy
New fish tank claims to keep fish alive without water changes
Do you really have to brush your dog's teeth?
Eat up, dogs! Winter is coming
Tough little dogs who think they are big
Hipster harness may put the hip-hop back into your dog
Does your dog need a therapist?
Fall brings great weather for hiking -- and snakes
Escalators are no place for a dog
Assuring safety of pet food from China "a huge dilemma," USDA official concedes
Class action charges Banfield's pet "wellness" plan doesn't deliver
New Group Promotes Buckle-Up Laws for Pets
Rawhide From India? Pet Owners Should Think Twice
Advice for Worried Pet Owners -- What's the Safest Food for Your Dog or Cat?
