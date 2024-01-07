Write a review
Pet News

Latest Articles

Past Articles

March, 2024

Are you spending more than you should for a dog sitter?

February, 2024

Do you sleep with a pet? There are pluses and minuses.

December, 2023

Red-nosed puppy scams are popping up all over this holiday season

A respiratory illness is spreading among dogs across the country

October, 2023

What's the difference between pet insurance and pet wellness plans?

Want to avoid the pet ER this Halloween? Then, avoid these foods.

Is it safe to feed dogs human food to save money?

Telehealth now makes a play for pets

June, 2023

Renters with pets face added hurdles, but show a willingness to pay more for the privilege

May, 2023

Traveling with pets this summer? You might need this checklist

April, 2023

Tile for Cats will help pet owners track their cat's every move

Would you go into debt for your pet’s health care? 78% probably would

February, 2023

Whose health is more important to a pet parent? 81% say their dog’s

Does your dog or cat need health insurance? They might

October, 2022

Veterinarians caution pet owners about OTC flea and tick products

September, 2022

Pet food sales and costs are off the leash

August, 2022

Hearing loss in older dogs could be a sign of dementia

April, 2022

Many dog owners don't follow guidelines on pet food handling, study finds

March, 2022

Pet insurance could save you money in the long run

February, 2022

Owning a pet slows the rate of cognitive decline in older consumers, study finds

January, 2022

Diets high in protein and fiber may be best for overweight dogs, study finds

November, 2021

Dogs' diets as puppies impact how they develop allergies, study finds

October, 2021

College students feel separation anxiety when leaving pets at home, study finds

Pet owners who have a disaster plan have the best chance of surviving a natural disaster

September, 2021

Hookworm parasites in dogs are developing resistance to treatments

August, 2021

FDA says hundreds of dog deaths and illnesses are likely linked to Midwestern Pet Food

June, 2021

Sleeping with a pet isn't likely to disturb kids' quality of rest, study finds

May, 2021

Petting therapy dogs could help stressed college students, study finds

Pet dogs experience more stress based on their relationship with their owner, study finds

March, 2021

Congress asks Seresto to recall tick and flea collars after thousands of pet deaths and complaints

Seresto flea collars named in thousands of complaints involving nearly 1,700 pet deaths

January, 2021

FDA gives approval to first oral treatment for dogs with lymphoma

Cats could help improve mental health for kids with autism, study finds

December, 2020

Training methods that focus on punishment negatively affect dogs' well-being, study finds

Pets play invaluable role for consumers during COVID-19 pandemic, study finds

October, 2020

Petco announces that it will end sales of pet ‘shock’ collars

Pets could help boost mental health and reduce loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic

September, 2020

Giving cats just one big meal per day can improve health outcomes

August, 2020

Neutering bigger dogs earlier may increase the risk of joint problems

July, 2020

Easing anxiety is the top way PTSD service dogs can benefit veteran owners, study finds

The best age to neuter your dog depends on the breed, experts find

May, 2020

COVID-19 has triggered a wave of pet adoptions

April, 2020

Pets could help relieve stress for children with autism and their parents

March, 2020

Hearing loss in dogs is more common than you might think

October, 2019

Owning a dog can lead to a longer life for consumers

July, 2019

Petting dogs or cats could help consumers reduce stress

FDA lists dog food brands it says may be associated with heart disease

November, 2018

New study details the 10 best U.S. airports for pets

October, 2018

Traces of glyphosate found in dog and cat food

Pet care costs continue to rise

February, 2018

The long, bizarre history of euthanasia drugs in pet food

Researchers say key to feline weight loss is persistent food reduction

January, 2018

Here’s how to tell if your pet is at a healthy weight

Raw meat diets pose danger to pets and owners, study finds

December, 2017

Pet parents look to splurge this holiday season

November, 2017

Here’s how dogs can help their owners cope with holiday stress

Processed bone treats can be dangerous to dogs, FDA warns

Tips for pet-proofing your home for the holidays

Preventing winter health issues for your dog

Thanksgiving foods that are toxic to pets

The best floors for your pet and your home

October, 2017

What millennials can do to prepare for an unexpected pet expense

How much chocolate is toxic to your pet?

FDA urges consumers to use caution when buying pet medicine online

Most popular pet Halloween costumes of 2017

September, 2017

Why pet owners should avoid letting dogs frolick in leaf piles

How the humanization of pets has impacted pet spending

Puppies from the Petland pet store chain linked to bacterial outbreak

How to ease a pet's stress after a natural disaster

Should you allow your dog to sleep on your bed?

What to pack in an emergency 'go bag' for pets

August, 2017

How do pets in the classroom impact student learning?

Owners of lost pets: watch out for these scams

American Red Cross launches pet first aid course

What you can do to protect your pet's health

Keeping your pet safe at the beach

Audible launches 'Audible for Dogs' to combat canine loneliness

July, 2017

What to look for in a house if you have a pet

Staying safe while driving with pets

How long is it safe to leave your dog home alone?

Disaster preparedness tips for pet owners

Tips for getting your dog through a move

June, 2017

Blazing hot summers are no fun for dogs

Which companies are the most pet-friendly?

What pet parents can do to help calm an anxious pet

Dog-owning seniors may be healthier, study suggests

Extremely contagious dog flu outbreak spreads to over a dozen dogs in Florida

May, 2017

Pet food class action suit falls through after failing to prove damages

Dog days of summer raise risk of pet heatstroke

Avoiding dog park injuries to your pet

How your dog helps your child cope with stress

Animal lovers warn against shipping pets as cargo, but there are few other options

April, 2017

Household items that pose the biggest threat to pets

How often should you clean your pet’s food bowls?

How United Airlines handled the death of a dog they were 'unable to accommodate'

Dog bites up 18 percent last year

Early exposure to furry pets can help prevent allergies and obesity

Millennial pet ownership surpasses baby boomer ownership

March, 2017

New vacuum can clean your dog

Potential springtime hazards to your pet

FDA warns of thyroid risk from dog food containing gullets

Does your pet have springtime allergies?

Choosing a safe bone for your dog

AKC names the most popular pooches of the year

Common household items that can poison your pet

How often should you clean your pet’s belongings?

Court upholds NYC law targeting puppy mills

The biggest pet trends of 2017

February, 2017

San Francisco bans retail sale of dogs and cats

Why it's important to brush your pet's teeth

January, 2017

Super Bowl snacks that can be harmful to pets

Kids often prefer their pets to their siblings, study finds

Mars buys VCA veterinary chain

Eukanuba makes dogs live longer? FTC says no

December, 2016

How to spot a puppy scammer

How to bathe a dog during the winter months

November, 2016

Winter holiday plants that are poisonous to pets

Millennials will spend the most on their pets this holiday season

Why playing these videos for your pet could help them relax

September, 2016

How to keep your dog safe and happy this Halloween

Why you should feed your dog pumpkin

The right way to introduce a new pet to an existing pet

July, 2016

Cats are living longer than ever, study finds

May, 2016

How to tell if your dog has eaten a poisonous plant

March, 2016

How pet ownership can help the elderly

January, 2016

Can your dog catch your cold or flu?

July, 2015

Tips from the TSA on flying with your pet

Fake service dog registration becomes a crime in Florida

June, 2015

Chinese dog meat festival may be banned ... or not

May, 2015

Shelters fight Black Dog Syndrome

Is your dog stressed out?

Clanging keys can cause seizures in cats

April, 2015

Why do my dog’s Lyme disease pills cost so much?

Be careful -- you could kill your cat

March, 2015

Fruit loops for your dog

Kennel cough spikes this time of year

Flea season is approaching -- time to protect your pets

February, 2015

Class action charges Purina's Beneful is poisoning dogs

December, 2014

5 pet insurance providers who can help keep your furry friends healthy

November, 2014

New fish tank claims to keep fish alive without water changes

Teen invents a webcam for your dog

October, 2014

Do you really have to brush your dog's teeth?

Eat up, dogs! Winter is coming

Man bites dog? It's legal to eat dogs and cats in 44 states

September, 2014

Tough little dogs who think they are big

Hipster harness may put the hip-hop back into your dog

Does your dog need a therapist?

Fall brings great weather for hiking -- and snakes

How do all those fish get into those aquariums?

August, 2014

Escalators are no place for a dog

An old dog dies -- this time, no one blames the food

July, 2014

Liposuction for your dog

June, 2014

Assuring safety of pet food from China "a huge dilemma," USDA official concedes

Nursing homes for elderly dogs?

February, 2014

Study: Cat bites are more dangerous than dog bites

November, 2013

Class action charges Banfield's pet "wellness" plan doesn't deliver

March, 2013

How to protect your electronics from your cat

January, 2013

Dog owners blame Beneful for their pets' illness

October, 2012

New Product Claims to 'Dissolve' Dog Waste

May, 2011

Suit Alleges Heartgard Plus Cover-Up

June, 2010

How to Use Pet Flea, Tick Products Safely

March, 2010

Pennsylvania Shuts Down Five Puppy Mills

January, 2010

Rescued Dogs Work to Rescue Haiti Earthquake Victims

December, 2008

FDA Warns Consumers Not to Buy Pet Turtles

November, 2008

Humane Society Warns Against Buying Puppies From Pet Stores

October, 2008

Internet Rumor Claims Cocoa Mulch Causes Dog Deaths

September, 2008

Dog Owner Claims Swiffer Cleaner Cost Pet's Life

January, 2008

New Group Promotes Buckle-Up Laws for Pets

Cat's Death Blamed on Contaminated Food

September, 2007

Secondhand Smoke Bad for Pets

August, 2007

Rawhide From India? Pet Owners Should Think Twice

Wal-Mart Pulls Dog Treats Made in China

March, 2007

Advice for Worried Pet Owners -- What's the Safest Food for Your Dog or Cat?

June, 2006

Puppy e-Mills Churn Out Sick Dogs, Big Profits

May, 2005

A Wolf in Pup's Clothing

