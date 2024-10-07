Write a review
Costco sued for toxic chemicals in its baby wipes
Apple issues warning for people who charge their iPhone while sleeping
Here's a big reason home prices are not falling
Ford recalls a half million F-150s for serious transmission issue

July 10, 2024

Watch out for this new Amazon imposter scam

Sam’s Club Plus members are losing their free shipping perk

Chrysler recalls 332,000 vehicles over airbag issue

July 9, 2024

Map shows 579 Safeway, Albertsons, other grocery stores to be sold to C&S

Feds scrutinize medical credit cards sold by dentists and doctors

Amazon plans discount store to compete with Temu and Shein

FTC report says pharmacy benefit managers keep drug prices high

Target's back-to-school sale features 20 items for under $20

Walmart faces lawsuit claiming deceptive pricing

Would you pay $2,700 for a purse that cost $57 to make?

Tideway hair dryers recalled due to electrocution or shock hazard

July 8, 2024

These are the biggest car recalls halfway into 2024

Airlines soaring to new heights: cancellations down, passenger rights up

Wells Fargo gets sued for not backing up scammed customers

New survey finds 25% of kids struggle with bedtime because of anxious thoughts

Al Safa ready-to-eat chicken recalled for possible contamination

Target will stop accepting checks in the checkout line

USDA tests confirm that pasteurization kills the bird flu virus in milk

Chase Bank warns CFPB rule would result in new fees

July 5, 2024

Here are the most and least expensive metro areas for renters

Be careful when buying clean energy tax credits, IRS warns

Ultra-processed, plant-based food could increase the risk of heart disease

Nearly 50,000 Harley Davidson, Scorpion helmets recalled

FDA ban on additive in beverages is effective August 2

Mortgage rates rise but stay under 7%

Hatch Baby recalls nearly 1 million power adapters due to shock hazard

July 3, 2024

The fast food value deals war takes on two more players

The ins and outs of improving your gut health

Costco sued for toxic chemicals in its baby wipes

Flying somewhere with prescription meds? Be careful.

FDA approves new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease

Complaints mount about Frigidaire oven doors

FDA tells another website to stop selling injectable semaglutide weight loss drugs

Honda recalls nearly 41,000 off-road motorcycles

July 2, 2024

Apple issues warning for people who charge their iPhone while sleeping

FTC charges companies for charging consumers for things they didn't agree to buy

What seniors should know about paying for dental care

Viva Raw recalls dog, cat food contaminated with listeria

Electric vehicles spend more time in the shop than gas-powered cars

A July 4th cookout is a lot more expensive than it was in 2019

July 1, 2024

Buying jewelry? You need to know what’s going on with gold prices.

Urgent recall of two potassium chloride drugs

How to prevent heat stroke in dogs this summer

How to have fun this summer without going into debt

Here’s a big reason home prices are not falling

Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars, and Gummies are being recalled

Michael Foods recalls 4,620 pounds of liquid egg products

