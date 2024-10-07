News
Past Articles
July 10, 2024
Watch out for this new Amazon imposter scam
Sam’s Club Plus members are losing their free shipping perk
July 9, 2024
Map shows 579 Safeway, Albertsons, other grocery stores to be sold to C&S
Feds scrutinize medical credit cards sold by dentists and doctors
Amazon plans discount store to compete with Temu and Shein
FTC report says pharmacy benefit managers keep drug prices high
Target's back-to-school sale features 20 items for under $20
Walmart faces lawsuit claiming deceptive pricing
Would you pay $2,700 for a purse that cost $57 to make?
Tideway hair dryers recalled due to electrocution or shock hazard
July 8, 2024
These are the biggest car recalls halfway into 2024
Airlines soaring to new heights: cancellations down, passenger rights up
Wells Fargo gets sued for not backing up scammed customers
New survey finds 25% of kids struggle with bedtime because of anxious thoughts
Al Safa ready-to-eat chicken recalled for possible contamination
Target will stop accepting checks in the checkout line
USDA tests confirm that pasteurization kills the bird flu virus in milk
July 5, 2024
Here are the most and least expensive metro areas for renters
Be careful when buying clean energy tax credits, IRS warns
Ultra-processed, plant-based food could increase the risk of heart disease
Nearly 50,000 Harley Davidson, Scorpion helmets recalled
FDA ban on additive in beverages is effective August 2
Mortgage rates rise but stay under 7%
Hatch Baby recalls nearly 1 million power adapters due to shock hazard
July 3, 2024
The fast food value deals war takes on two more players
The ins and outs of improving your gut health
Costco sued for toxic chemicals in its baby wipes
Flying somewhere with prescription meds? Be careful.
FDA approves new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease
Complaints mount about Frigidaire oven doors
FDA tells another website to stop selling injectable semaglutide weight loss drugs
July 2, 2024
Apple issues warning for people who charge their iPhone while sleeping
FTC charges companies for charging consumers for things they didn't agree to buy
What seniors should know about paying for dental care
Viva Raw recalls dog, cat food contaminated with listeria
Electric vehicles spend more time in the shop than gas-powered cars
A July 4th cookout is a lot more expensive than it was in 2019
July 1, 2024
Buying jewelry? You need to know what’s going on with gold prices.
Urgent recall of two potassium chloride drugs
How to prevent heat stroke in dogs this summer
How to have fun this summer without going into debt
Here’s a big reason home prices are not falling
Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars, and Gummies are being recalled
