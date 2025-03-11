Xylitol linked to increased blood clot risk

Losing weight is something nearly every American wants to do but, like a lot of things, it's not always good for your health. Case in point: xylitol, the sugar substitute that's used in a lot of low-calorie foods.

Consumers with diabetes and those trying to lose weight choose artificial sweeteners to safeguard their health. But now, a new study by Cleveland Clinic researchers published in the European Heart Journal finds that xylitol carries an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

The study, published this week, examined the effects of xylitol on blood clotting and cardiovascular events. While researchers caution that their findings do not prove cause-and-effect, the results indicate a strong association between xylitol levels and cardiovascular risk.

Xylitol and cardiovascular events

The first part of the study analyzed blood plasma samples from over 3,000 fasting individuals who had participated in an earlier study. These individuals had been followed for three years, and some had experienced major cardiovascular events such as heart attacks or strokes.

When comparing their blood samples, researchers found that those who suffered a cardiovascular event had significantly higher blood levels of xylitol than those who did not.

How Xylitol affects blood clotting

To further explore the potential risks, researchers conducted lab tests on human blood and mice models.

In human blood samples, they found that xylitol increased platelet activity, causing the blood to clot more easily.

In mice, they injured the carotid artery and observed an accelerated rate of clot formation in those exposed to xylitol.

Since blood clots can travel to arteries and veins in major organs, they can increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and even death.

Testing on volunteers

The researchers also conducted a small human trial to test how quickly xylitol could affect blood clotting. They gave 10 healthy volunteers a drink sweetened with xylitol and measured their blood clotting ability before and 30 minutes after consumption.

Results showed a rapid increase in clotting ability in those who consumed the xylitol drink.

In contrast, volunteers who drank glucose or other sugar-sweetened beverages showed no changes in blood clotting.

What it means for consumers

While the findings are concerning, researchers stress that the study does not prove xylitol directly causes heart attacks or strokes.

“We need to determine whether this effect is unique to xylitol or common among all sugar alcohols,” said Dr. Stanley Hazen, a cardiologist and lead researcher of the study.

Until more research is done, experts advise consumers to be mindful of sugar substitutes and their potential health risks.

