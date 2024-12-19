Xmail could be Elon Musk's next venture

Email used to be pretty simple and could be again, as Elon Musk sees it. Now that he owns X, formerly Twitter, what could be more logical than an email service to go with it?

Elonmail, you think? No, Musk is thinking more along the lines of Xmail. He first mentioned it last February and has brought it up occasionally since then. Recently, he raised the subject again, hinting that Xmail would be much simpler and free from the complicated threads and formatting seen in Gmail and other programs.

It's not a new idea but more of a back-to-basics notion, which is perhaps appropriate for somebody who, like Musk, is running an organization that's supposed to make government lean and mean.

Email has been around since at least 1975 and, although it has been somewhat shoved aside by instant messaging of various kinds, it's still the most basic building block in just about everybody's line-up.

Email is actually pretty simple already but Musk is apparently thinking of something that uses a single default font and doesn't have all the threading features included in most email clients.

Musk recently replied to an X user who posted that he'd like a simpler version of Gmail. Musk responded: "That's exactly what we are going to do."