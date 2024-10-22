Worker injuries rising in warehouses and delivery operations

A new report suggests that safety agencies need to do more to address ergonomic hazards in warehouses and delivery companies, where worker injuries are rising.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) reviewed safety in e-commerce warehouses like Amazon and last-mile delivery, highlighting issues like overexertion, slips, trips, and falling objects.

The transportation and warehousing sector had the highest serious injury and illness rate of all 19 sectors in 2022. OSHA cited last-mile delivery and warehouse employers for over 2,500 workplace violations between the fiscal years of 2018-2023. Eleven of these citations were related to ergonomic hazards, the report shows.

With technology and productivity pressures potentially increasing injury risks, the report found that the guidelines used by the Occupational Health and Safety Agency (OSHA) are outdated and its training insufficient.

Recommendations include improving training, updating guidance, and ensuring follow-up with businesses to address ergonomic hazards.

Amazon singled out

Other studies have found that Amazon warehouse workers suffer serious injuries at a higher rate than those at rival companies

In 2020, there were 5.9 serious injuries for every 100 Amazon warehouse workers, which is nearly 80% higher than the serious injury rate at non-Amazon warehouses

OSHA inspectors found Amazon workers to be “at high risk for lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders” due to factors such as heavy lifting and awkward postures.

The study's organizers blamed Amazon's "obsession with speed" as a main cause of the problem.