Wildfires, pollen, other irritants call for one or more air purifiers

With wildfires raging in California and elsewhere, millions of Americans are being exposed to dangerous air pollution, even when they're indoors. The most hazardous element is particulate matter -- tiny particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream.

Health effects include cardiovascular damage, respiratory difficulties and more general symptoms including eye and throat irritation. It's best to stay indoors as much as possible and many health officials recommend using an air purifier with HEPA filters.

If you live in an area that frequently experiences wildfires or other pollutants, you may want to consider a whole-house system or multiple portable units to effectively clean the air throughout your home.

​There are two primary ways to install an air cleaner with a HEPA filter in your home:

Portable Room Air Purifier: This is the simplest and most affordable option. You can purchase a stand-alone unit and place it in the room where you need it most. Ensure it's appropriately sized for the room and has a HEPA filter with a high CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). Whole-House Air Cleaner: This system is integrated into your HVAC system and cleans the air throughout your entire home. There are two main options for whole-house air cleaners:



a. In-Duct HEPA Filter: This filter is installed directly into your HVAC system's ductwork, usually near the return air vent. It requires professional installation to ensure proper airflow and avoid straining your system.



b. HEPA Bypass Filter: This system runs parallel to your main HVAC filter, allowing a portion of the air to pass through a HEPA filter for additional cleaning. It's less restrictive on airflow and can be DIY installed.

Factors to consider:

Budget: Portable air purifiers are generally more affordable than whole-house systems.

Coverage Area: Consider the size of your home and the areas you want to prioritize for clean air.

Installation: Whole-house systems might require professional installation, while portable units are plug-and-play.

Maintenance: Both types require regular filter replacement and cleaning.

Setting it up

If you're using one or more portable units, here's some advice from the Association of American Home Appliance Manufacturers on setting them up.