Where you live may determine your dementia risk

Cognitive decline may have many causes but new research suggests environmental factors may play a significant role in development of dementia.

A study from the University of Georgia’s College of Public Health has found that certain surroundings, such as air pollution, proximity to green spaces, and walkability, significantly influence the risk of developing dementia.

The study, a meta-analysis compiling data from 54 research papers, highlights the dangers of environmental pollutants while emphasizing the benefits of accessible green and blue spaces, such as parks and bodies of water.

For example, the analysis found that living near major roadways increased dementia risk by approximately 10%, while exposure to fine particulate matter—a byproduct of vehicle and industrial emissions—was linked to a 9% increase. Similarly, nitrous oxide exposure and noise pollution were each associated with a roughly 10% and 9% rise in risk, respectively.

But living in greener environments was found to be protective. Communities with ample green or blue spaces reduced dementia risk by about 6%. Neighborhoods with higher walkability and access to essential amenities like healthcare centers and food stores contributed to better cognitive health.

Based on their findings, the researchers suggest that people visit parks or forests more often and also live further from major roads.

Implications for Urban Planning

The study’s findings have far-reaching implications for city planning and public health policy. The study’s authors conclude that data-driven urban planning could help create communities that support cognitive well-being.

By using objective environmental measurements rather than subjective reports, the study may provide a more reliable foundation for future research on how living conditions impact dementia risk.

The highest risk factor for dementia is age. There are several types of dementia but Alzheimer’s disease is among the most common.

As of 2023, the Alzheimer’s Association estimated 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. This number is expected to increase to 13.8 million by 2060.

