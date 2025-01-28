Watch out for these three tax scams

The IRS is ready to receive your 2024 federal tax returns and many taxpayers expecting refunds are busy getting their forms ready. Scammers hope they may be just a little too eager and will let down their guard.

Two of the big three tax scams involve impersonation. The scammers want the victim to believe the communication they receive is from the IRS.

An IRS impersonation scam gives the scammer a lot of leverage. The target may be more trusting if they think they are dealing with the tax agency. Or, they may be more fearful and vulnerable to threats.

These scams usually come in the form of phone calls that appear to come from an IRS number. Once on the line, the fake IRS agent may give a phony badge number to establish credibility before issuing threats.

The target may be told that their return is being held because an audit shows they owe back taxes. The rattled taxpayer may be so anxious to receive their refund that they will provide a prepaid debit card or wire transfer as requested, not questioning that both methods of payment are odd for the IRS, which normally accepts a check.

But the impersonation scam is not always threatening. The fake agent may say they are reviewing the target’s return and just need some additional information to speed up the process, getting the refund approved faster. That usually includes personal information, such as confirming a Social Security number.

Email phishing scams

Email phishing scams are another form of imposter scam. The message appears to be from the IRS but they include a link directing the target to a fake IRS website where they will be told to enter personal information.

The emails may also tell the target to call a number where a scammer, pretending to be an IRS agent, will attempt to extract the same information.

Finally, taxpayers should watch out for scams that will try to use tax season to steal a taxpayer’s identity. This is often done by setting up a phony tax preparation service.

If a scammer can steal a taxpayer’s identity, they can file a fake return using the victim’s information and claim a refund, before the victim has a chance to file. That’s another good reason to file your return early.