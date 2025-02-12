Want to save money on Valentine's Day? So do most couples, survey says

Most Americans plan to save money on Valentine's Day celebrations this year, a new survey finds.

Only 20% of American couples said they will spend more money on Valentine's Day in 2025, compared with most saying they are spending less because of reasons including inflation, savings, unaffordability and the future of the economy, according to a survey of 1,115 Americans between Jan. 28 and 29 by reviews-service Trustpilot.

Some 42% of survey respondents said they will celebrate the holiday by going out for dinner, a cheaper option compared with only 28% saying they will exchange gifts.

And 52% said they expect their significant other to spend less than $50 on Valentine's Day.

Still, 73% of survey respondents said they plan to celebrate the holiday, but 77% said they'd rather spend the money on a financial goal.

"Most people still want to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but they’re thinking twice before splurging," said Dana Bodine, U.S. vice president of marketing at Trustpilot.

"Financial concerns are top of mind, but traditions persist, so that means we're seeing adjustments to how people celebrate," she added. "Hard-earned money needs to go further — meaning consumers need to stretch their dollars with sure bets."

