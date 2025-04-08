Walmart+ Week offers members exclusive savings, perks

Following on the heels of its Super Savings Week in March, Walmart is now hosting a week-long sale specifically for its Walmart+ members.

Walmart+ Week will be held from April 28 through May 4, and the retailer is sharing some of the early deals for its members.

“We recognize and appreciate the loyalty of our Walmart+ members,” Seth Dallaire, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Walmart U.S., said in a news release.

“They continue to utilize and enjoy the diverse range of benefits available across multiple categories, such as streaming, travel and fast-food. Walmart+ Week celebrates this momentum by helping our members maximize their suite of benefits in a way only Walmart can, with the membership that pays for itself."

What are the deals?

The goal of the week-long sale is to give Walmart+ members exclusive perks and bonuses for their loyalty to the retailer. Here’s a look at what Walmart has planned for the sale:

$5 Walmart Cash for members who use Scan and Go in-stores on one order of $15+

$0.50 off every gallon of gas at participating Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide

6 months of the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan

Engagement bonus of $10 Walmart Cash if members take advantage of two or more Walmart+ Week offers

Up to 2 free sandwiches from Burger King daily with your $1+ purchase (1 Croissan’wich 1 Whopper Jr.)

1 free Express Delivery for everyday essentials and more in as soon as 1 hour

These perks, and other benefits of Walmart+ Week, will only be available to Walmart+ members. New members can get a 30-day free trial, or sign up for an annual membership for $98.