Walmart shares holiday shopping, shipping cutoff dates

Walmart’s holiday plans started rolling out in September, and now the retailer is preparing consumers for any last-minute necessities.

Walmart has officially announced its cutoff dates for shipping gifts – and shopping for gifts.

As consumers get ready to mark their calendars for these deadlines, Walmart is also sharing news on even more holiday deals. In the final two weeks leading up to Christmas, shoppers will have the chance to save in nearly every category as part of Walmart’s “Last-Minute Gifting” sales event.

Deadlings for gifting

So, how much time exactly do consumers have if they want to shop at Walmart or have a gift shipped in time for the holidays? Here’s a look at Walmart’s deadlines:

Order by 12:30 p.m. local time on December 23 for delivery on December 25 – This is the first year that shoppers have the option to ship gifts with next-day or two-day shipping from Walmart.

Order by 4:00 p.m. local time on December 24 for Express Delivery – Walmart Express Delivery can get your gift delivered in 30 minutes. The retailer is also offering Walmart+ members one free Express Delivery through December 31.

Order by 12:00 p.m. local time on December 24 for in-store same-day pickup and delivery – Same-day pickup and delivery is always an option for shoppers, and Walmart stores will allow this option through 4:00 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.

"We're proud of the progress we've made this year in our supply chain transformation," said David Guggina, executive vice president of supply chain operations, Walmart U.S. “We’re ensuring customers can count on Walmart having the items they want, when they want them, no matter when they choose to shop this holiday season.”

Opportunities to save on gifts

Walmart is also offering shoppers more opportunities to save on gifts this holiday season. From December 9-24, consumers can shop Walmart’s “Last-Minute Gifts” sales event, which features discounts on toys, clothes, electronics, tech, home, beauty, and more.

Some of the sales that are active now include:

JBL Tune Beam – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $39 (save $40)

Cate & Chloe Sophia 18K White Gold-Plated Halo Necklace: $14.99

Joyspun Women’s and Women’s Plus Super Minky Fleece Long Sleep Top with Pajama Pants, 2-Piece Set: $10 (special buy)

Paw Patrol, Marshall’s Firetruck with Figure: $5 (save $4.97)

Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Snow Boots: $47.90 (save $17.09)

LeapFrog Tad’s Fridge Phonics: $15 (save $13.67)

Piezano Pizza Oven: $94.99 (save $40.55)

Dakota Fleece Women’s and Girls’ Smiley Cozy Comfort Slippers: $9 (special buy)

Ultimate Sports Bounce House, 4-in-1, 8’ x 10’: $299 (save $100)

Nutribullet Blender Combo: $59 (special buy)

L’Ange Hair Le Duo Titanium Flat Iron Hair Straightener: $62.30 (save $56.70)

Squishmallows Official Cam Bean Bag Chair: $49.88 (save $4.90)

Ozark Trail Glide Mountain Bike, 24” Wheels, 8 Speed: $148 (save $50)

Flashforge 3D Printer: $189 (save $110)

Perricone MD High Potency Classics Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer: $17.50 (save $7.50)

L.O.L. Surprise Magic Flyers: Sky Starling – Hand Guided Flying Doll: $19 (save $4.99)

The sale is running both online and in stores, and shoppers have through Christmas Eve, December 24, to get these special offers.