Walmart and OpenAI team up to make shopping easier

Soon, you’ll be able to shop Walmart directly through ChatGPT using something called Instant Checkout.

The new approach treats AI like a shopping assistant — predicting your needs, planning, and prompting you before you even ask.

Walmart is already using AI across many areas, from speeding up fashion cycles to reducing customer service times by 40%.

Imagine saying, “Hey, I need groceries for the week,” to ChatGPT — and within a few messages, your cart is filled, checkout is done, and delivery is scheduled.

That’s the vision Walmart and OpenAI just unveiled.

The two companies announced they’re teaming up to make shopping easier than ever for consumers. The partnership will allow ChatGPT users to make Walmart purchases directly in the AI chatbot.

“For many years now, eCommerce shopping experiences have consisted of a search bar and a long list of item responses. That is about to change,” Doug McMillon, President and CEO, Walmart Inc. said in a news release.

“There is a native AI experience coming that is multi-media, personalized, and contextual. We are running towards that more enjoyable and convenient future with Sparky and through partnerships including this important step with OpenAI.”

From search bars to smart conversations

With this new partnership, Walmart is moving toward a more natural, conversational online shopping experience.

They call this agentic commerce — where AI doesn’t wait for you to act, but instead learns your habits and nudges you when it thinks you might need something.

So instead of you browsing, AI will help steer the shopping journey. Want to plan a week’s meals? The system could suggest ingredients. Need to restock cleaning supplies? It might whisper gentle reminders before you run out.

What Walmart already does with AI — and what’s changing

Walmart isn’t entering this world blind. They already use AI in key parts of their operations:

Their AI-backed tech has helped shorten fashion production timelines (in some cases by as much as 18 weeks)

Their customer service teams get a boost; AI helps resolve issues faster, reportedly cutting resolution times by up to 40%

And internally, Walmart is pushing AI literacy — giving associates training, rolling out ChatGPT Enterprise internally, and even embracing OpenAI certifications.



The new OpenAI tie-up adds a layer: customers themselves will interact directly with AI (like ChatGPT) as part of their shopping experience. Instant Checkout means your conversation ends with a completed order.

Why this matters for you

This isn’t about robots replacing people. Walmart emphasizes a “people-led, tech-powered” ethos.

The aim is to smooth out the bumps — to take friction out of shopping so you spend less time hunting for things and more time doing what you want.

Eventually, your next Walmart trip might start with “Hey ChatGPT” instead of “open Walmart.com.”