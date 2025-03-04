Utah may become the first state to ban fluoride in public drinking water

Legislators in Utah have drafted a bill that would ban the addition of fluoride to any public drinking water throughout the state. The bill has made its way through the Senate, and Governor Spencer Cox will have the final say.

Fluoride is a mineral that’s often found in toothpastes or mouthwashes – as well as drinking water – that works to prevent cavities.

The bill, HB81, would prevent fluoride from being added to public water systems, but pharmacists throughout the state would be able to prescribe fluoride tablets as necessary.

“Utah is leading the way in health freedom!” Representative Stephanie Gricius, one of the bill’s authors, wrote on social media. “I’m pleased to announce that HB81 has passed both the House and Senate and is headed to the Governor for his signature. I’m so grateful to everyone who helped push this policy and especially to Senator Cullimore who championed the cause in the Senate.”

Dentists are opposed to the bill

Both the American Dental Association (ADA) and the Utah Dental Association are calling on Governor Cox to strike down HB81.

The Utah Dental Association is calling on residents of the state to take action against the bill. They explained that data from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services showed that the percentage of the state that had fluoridated water increased from 2% to 52% in the last 25 years.

The reason? Utah residents gained the option to vote on the matter.

The ADA has also sent a letter to Governor Cox, urging him to consider the long-term cost and health benefits of ongoing water fluoridation.

“As we have recently seen in other communities, stopping fluoridation leads to more cavities and higher costs for dental care,” Dr. Scott Tomar, associate dean of the University of Illinois Chicago College of Dentistry, said in a news release. “On average, every dollar invested in fluoridation saves about $20 in treatment costs. If Utah takes this action, it will not save money, but will put the higher costs of treatment onto the backs of Utah’s citizens.”

What happens next?

As it stands currently, cities across the country are allowed to make their own decisions regarding adding fluoride to public drinking water.

While it’s important to note that few counties in Utah add fluoride to their water currently, Republican Senator Todd Weiler (R-Woods Cross) told The Salt Lake Tribune that residents should have the final say.

“I’m not sure I’m comfortable with the Legislature telling Salt Lake City, Brigham City, Helper, and Davis County that their local authorities can’t do what their residents tell them to do,” Weiler toldThe Salt Lake Tribune.

Should HB81 be passed in Utah, the law would officially go into effect across the state on May 7, and cities would no longer have the choice to add or remove fluoride. Additionally, residents would no longer be able to vote on the matter in upcoming elections.

