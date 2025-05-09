Trump fires three Democratic members of Product Safety Commission

President Trump has moved to fire the three Democratic members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), a decision likely to face legal challenges.

The action leaves the consumer watchdog agency with only two active members, both Republicans, on its five-person panel.

The move comes as the Supreme Court considers the limits of presidential power over independent federal agencies.

In a controversial move late Thursday, President Donald Trump ordered the dismissal of three Democratic commissioners serving on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), raising questions about the future of independent regulatory bodies and igniting what is expected to become a major legal battle.

The commissioners — Mary Boyle, Richard L. Trumka Jr., and Alex Hoehn-Saric — each confirmed they received formal notification from the White House that their service on the CPSC was being terminated. Their dismissals come amid broader administration efforts to reshape or reduce the authority of independent federal agencies.

The CPSC oversees the safety of consumer products used every day by Americans, from toys and strollers to electronics and ATVs.

Democrats vow to fight

Trumka, whose 2023 remarks about the possible health risks of gas stoves sparked national debate, called the dismissal “unlawful” and pledged to fight it in court. He emphasized that his term does not expire until October 2028.

“I will continue protecting the American people from harm through that time,” he said in a statement. “The President would like to end this nation’s long history of independent agencies, so he’s chosen to ignore the law and pretend independence doesn’t exist. I’ll see him in court.”

Boyle and Hoehn-Saric echoed that sentiment, with Boyle vowing to continue serving in her role and Hoehn-Saric warning that the firings were “part of this Administration’s efforts to eliminate federal agencies, personnel, and policies that have made Americans safer.”

Agency left barely operational

The CPSC now consists of just two members — both Republicans, including acting chairman Peter Feldman and Douglas Dziak. Without at least three commissioners, the agency lacks a quorum, limiting its ability to issue new regulations or take enforcement actions.

According to Commissioner Trumka, the dismissals came shortly after a visit from representatives of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump administration entity involved in streamlining or shutting down federal offices. DOGE officials had reportedly been detailed to the agency over objections from the Democratic commissioners.

The firings are the latest flashpoint in an ongoing legal and political debate over the president’s authority to remove officials from independent agencies — an issue that is now under review by the U.S. Supreme Court in separate cases involving the National Labor Relations Board and the Merit Systems Protection Board.

The White House did not immediately issue a public statement.