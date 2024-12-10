Write a review
TikTok asks for a delay in hopes of a reprieve from Trump Administration

Trump's stance on the TikTok question has evolved over time

TikTok is asking for a delay in the U.S. law that would force its China-based owner to sell the popular app or see it banned. The delay would give the Supreme Court a chance to review the law.

A pause will pose “no imminent threat to national security” or “material harm on the government,” according to the motion.

The government asked that the court quickly deny TikTok’s request.

The law was enacted by Congress because of fears that TikTok's Chinese ownership constituted a natioanal security threat. In its brief, TikTok argues that a brief delay would have no effect on national security.

Also, the brief notes that the ban is set to take effect on Jan. 19, one day before President-elect Trump is inaugurated, which it argues could “moot both the impending harms and the need for Supreme Court review.” 

Trump's stance on TikTok has evolved over time. In 2020, during his first term, he tried to ban the app due to national security concerns but in his recent campaign, he opposed a ban, noting TikTok's popularity among young voters. 

Trump has suggested that ByteDance could sell TikTok to a U.S. company to address the security concerns. He has also criticized other social media platforms, labeling Facebook as an "enemy of the people."

Appeals court OK'd the ban

A federal appeals court recently upheld a law requiring TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to divest its U.S. operations by January 19, 2025, or face a nationwide ban. The court said the law does not violate free speech.

With over 170 million U.S. users, TikTok has become a vital platform for news, entertainment, and small businesses. TikTok claims a month-long shutdown could cost U.S. small businesses more than $1 billion and harm free expression on one of the country’s leading platforms.

